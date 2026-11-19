Archie Comics and Oni Press celebrate the 85th anniversary with a 56-page deluxe special issue #4, featuring top creators and multiple variant covers for December release.

Archie Comics and Oni Press have officially confirmed the details of a major commemorative release to mark the 85th anniversary of Archie Andrews. The collaboration between the historic publisher and its modern partner will culminate in a special issue of Archie #4. This significant milestone aligns with the character's original debut in December 1941, ensuring a symmetrical celebration of the era that launched a pop culture phenomenon.

Special Issue #4 Features Extended Runtime

The upcoming issue, scheduled for release in December, is being produced as an extended 56-page volume. This substantial page count offers readers a deluxe experience that goes beyond standard comic book storytelling. To support retail partners, the publication has been designated as 100% returnable, a financial structure designed to encourage bookstore and comic shop adoption. Additionally, the release will feature several exclusive variant covers to attract collectors and casual readers alike.

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Top Creative Talent Unite For Celebration

Archie Comics and Oni Press have assembled a diverse group of established writers and artists for this anniversary project. The main story is penned by Ben H. Winters and illustrated by Fabio Moon. Their work anchors a broader collaborative effort that includes contributions from Kelly Sue DeConnick, Ryan North, Derek Charm, Leonardo Romero, Caroline Cash, and Dan Parent. This roster of talent represents both current favorites and legendary figures in the industry, ensuring a broad appeal across different reader demographics.

Oni Press Line Achieves Critical Acclaim

The foundation for this anniversary special was laid by the successful launch of the joint imprint between Archie Comics and Oni Press. Their flagship title, also titled Archie, debuted to widespread praise from both fans and critics. A second offering, a family-friendly reinterpretation of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, has also demonstrated strong market performance. A third title, Archie in Hell, recently arrived in shops, further diversifying the portfolio. These releases have effectively reintroduced the Riverdale cast to new audiences while satisfying long-time devotees.

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Historical Significance Of 85-Year Legacy

Archie Andrews first appeared in Pep Comics #22, which was published in December 1941. The character quickly eclipsed other offerings from the publisher to become its definitive face. Over the past eight and a half decades, the franchise has consistently reinvented itself to remain relevant. The publisher demonstrated forward-thinking by introducing Kevin Keller, the line's first openly gay character. This willingness to adapt to changing social landscapes has been key to sustaining interest through multiple cultural shifts.

Future Outlook For Riverdale Characters

The strong start of the Oni Press collaboration suggests a vibrant future for the Archie brand. The partnership has successfully hooked a new generation of readers while appealing to established fans. This dual appeal confirms that the characters remain versatile and relatable. While many Golden Age characters have faded, Archie Andrews maintains a unique cultural status comparable to iconic superheroes like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. The character's enduring humor and heart ensure continued longevity.

Release Date And Final Order Deadline

Archie #4 is officially on sale on December 30. This release date marks the conclusion of the 85th-anniversary celebrations for the current year. Retailers must submit their final order confirmations by November 30 to secure inventory. The issue will ship with the announced variant covers and exclusive preview content. This final installment of the anniversary cycle sets the stage for a new era of storytelling under the joint Archie and Oni Press banner.