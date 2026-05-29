Archie Battersbee's Mother and Brother Jailed for Revenge Attack

Hollie Dance and Thomas Summers were sentenced to four and five years in prison respectively for running a driver off the road in a revenge attack.

Archie Battersbee 's mother and her older son have been jailed after the pair ran a driver off the road in a revenge attack . Hollie Dance , 50, and Thomas Summers , 26, have been sentenced to four years and five years respectively.

It was heard that the pair chased their victim across Essex in 2022 after hearing that he had allegedly hit Dance's daughter over the head with a bottle. Having followed him from Southend to Basildon, Dance rammed into the man's vehicle in a BMW, forcing him to crash. After he emerged Summers drove into him in a Toyota.

The pair were both found guilty of grievous bodily harm after denying the offence, with Summers also found guilty of affray and Dance guilty of possessing a prohibited weapon. The incident came weeks after the death of Dance's son Archie, who passed away on August 6, 2022, following an accident which left him brain-dead. Dance had mounted an unsuccessful but highly publicised court battle at the time in a bid to keep her son's life support switched on.

In 2022, Dance had mounted an unsuccessful but highly publicised court battle to keep her son's life support switched on. Thomas Summers, 26, has been jailed for five years. The 12-year-old's injuries were however, unsurvivable. An inquest later concluded the boy, who was found unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend, died accidentally in a prank or experiment that went wrong and had not intended to harm himself.

Bibi Ihuomah, who defended Dance, said an expert described her as a woman whose life had been profoundly damaged by a terrible event. She continued: She had been through five harrowing months. In the sixth month, which was August, her son's life support was withdrawn. The night before the offences she had been assessed regarding her mental health status.

Archie's funeral took place on September 13, 2022 and Ms Ihuomah said weeks after the burial of her son these offences were committed. Mr Scott said Dance had previous convictions including actual bodily harm in 1996 and drink-driving in 2017. Emily Lauchlan, for Summers, said it was an impromptu pursuit without forward thinking or planning. The judge, recorder Peter Clark, told the defendants the loss of Archie was desperately sad.

Discussing the attack, he said there are correct ways to respond to unlawful behaviour. Your response was completely unlawful, you sought revenge, he told them. The incident came weeks after the death of Dance's son Archie, who passed away on August 6, 2022, following an accident which left him brain-dead. He added that all the evidence suggests you sought revenge against a person wrongly identified as the perpetrator.

He sentenced Dance to four years in prison and banned her from driving for 43 months. He jailed Summers for five years and ordered a four-year driving ban. Dance blew a kiss to the public gallery as she was led to the cells on Friday, while Summers made a peace sign when he were led down separately afterwards





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Archie Battersbee Hollie Dance Thomas Summers Revenge Attack Grievous Bodily Harm

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