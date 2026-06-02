Archie Andrews Returns to Riverdale This Fall with Two New Series: Archie in Hell and a Core Revival

Archie Comics announces two new series launching in 2026: a horror-centric 'Archie in Hell' in November and a classic core Archie series in September, both from Oni Press.

Archie Andrews is making a triumphant return to Riverdale this fall with two brand-new comic series that promise to explore both the darkest and the most heartfelt corners of his universe.

The first series, 'Archie in Hell,' arrives in November 2026 from Oni Press in partnership with Archie Comic Publications. This horror-centric installment serves as a spiritual successor to the acclaimed 'Afterlife with Archie' and plunges the iconic character into a supernatural nightmare. According to the official synopsis, Archie's once-radiant life turns pitch black after he is separated from his friends and bound by a terrible curse.

The only way to save him is to damn him, but he won't be alone for long. The story spans from 1690 to the present day, weaving a time-bending narrative that delves into the macabre and mysterious. Brought to life by Eisner Award-winning writer Patrick Horvath and Eisner nominee Tyler Crook, this series taps into the same dark tone that made the CW's 'Riverdale' a viral phenomenon.

Fans of the show who craved more of the horror and mystery will find a familiar chill in these pages. The second series, a new core Archie title launching in September 2026, returns to the warmth and whimsy of Riverdale. This ongoing series, written by Eisner nominee Ben H. Winters and illustrated by multiple Eisner winner Fabio Moon, follows 17-year-old Archie Andrews as he experiences the adoration of his friends, football glory, and his natural charm.

The story begins with a local film festival that turns everything upside down, and at its center lies an enigmatic paradox that only Jughead Jones can unravel. The series promises puzzles, pin-ups, bonus stories, and a sweet shop of surprises, all linked to an inextricable mystery. It aims to be an antidote for postmodern malaise, offering a return to the classic Archie charm while introducing new mysteries and adventures.

This series will feature a full roster of Riverdale residents, including Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and more, making it a must-read for longtime fans. The announcement of these two series marks a significant moment for Archie Comics, which first debuted in the 1940s. The television series 'Riverdale,' which ran for seven seasons on The CW, was inspired by these comics but took a much darker approach than the original lighthearted teen comedy.

The new comics are bridging that gap, with 'Archie in Hell' embracing the horror that made 'Riverdale' a hit, and the core series honoring the classic tone. Both series are part of a larger publishing initiative by Oni Press and Archie Comic Publications, indicating a renewed focus on expanding the Archie universe. With top-tier creators at the helm, fans can expect high-quality storytelling that honors the source material while pushing boundaries.

Whether you prefer the supernatural edge or the nostalgic warmth, Archie Andrews is back, and he's ready to take readers on unforgettable journeys through time, hell, and the heart of Riverdale





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