Archie Andrews Non-Canonical Romantic Partners Beyond Betty and Veronica

Exploring Archie Andrews' diverse dating history in comics, featuring characters like Sabrina Spellman, Amisha Mehta, and Lisi, who challenged the classic Riverdale love triangle with unique storylines.

The iconic red-haired teenager Archie Andrews has maintained a central romantic rivalry with Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge for decades, yet his fictional dating history extends far beyond the two girls who define his core narrative arc. Across numerous comic book runs, television adaptations, and special issues, the character has engaged with various women who offered distinct alternatives to the familiar love triangle, ranging from brief flings to secret relationships that lasted through entire summer breaks.

Alice Fleeble and The 1959 Challenge

Alice Fleeble first appeared in the six-page story "Well Placed Point," published in February 1959, marking one of the earliest non-canonical romantic interests in the character's long publication history. The encounter originated from a boast by Archie Andrews that he could successfully date any girl he chose, a claim that prompted his friend Jughead Jones to test this assertion by selecting a name at random from a telephone directory.

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Archie Andrews approached Alice Fleeble under the pretense of conducting a survey, utilizing his characteristic charm to win her affection during their initial interaction. However, this potential romance was short-lived because Fleeble shared an unexpectedly close connection with Veronica Lodge, which immediately complicated any prospects for a lasting relationship between her and Andrews.

Lisi: The Android Constructed in 2000

In the 2000 comic story "When Your Dream Girl Becomes a Nightmare!" from Archie's Weird Mysteries #9, Andrews encountered a romantic prospect named Lisi who was literally engineered to satisfy his specific desires. A scientist created the android after overhearing Andrews wish for a girlfriend who combined the best qualities of Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge, studying his photographs and scrapbooks to program her personality accordingly.

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Archie Andrews agreed to a steady relationship with Lisi after their first movie date, unaware that she had been secretly programmed to appeal to him. The storyline highlighted the artificial nature of their connection, as the scientist had sent her out specifically to win his affection by mimicking the traits of his two primary love interests.

Maria Noct and The Dream Girl Haunting

Maria Noct, known as the Dream Girl, appeared in the twenty-third episode of Archie's Weird Mysteries, which aired in January 2000, introducing a supernatural dimension to Andrews' romantic troubles. The supernatural resident of another dimension announced that Andrews had become her new boyfriend after spotting him in a dream, where she had arranged an idyllic day at Pop Tate's and abandoned her former boyfriend, Arnie, to pursue him.

When Archie Andrews rejected her claim and insisted he preferred Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge, Maria Noct retaliated by haunting his dreams and filling his nights with nightmares. This supernatural interference left Andrews unable to sleep, demonstrating how her infatuation extended beyond the physical world into his subconscious rest.

Olga Karpuchi and The Twelfth Dimension

Olga Karpuchi was a shy and intelligent girl from the Twelfth Dimension who attended Riverdale High as an exchange student in Archie's Weird Mysteries. She joined Andrews on the school newspaper, where their shared enthusiasm for journalism accompanied her quiet crush on the young reporter during her temporary stay in the town.

Although the series never developed Karpuchi's crush into an actual romance, their chemistry remained undeniable, and she possessed a secret identity as Supreme Girl, a superheroine who had followed Doctor Arachnid from their home dimension. Andrews eventually helped Supreme Girl stop the villain, a task complicated by Veronica Lodge's gossip which threatened to reveal Karpuchi's secret superhero identity to the public.

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Sabrina Spellman Secret Romance in 2019

Sabrina Spellman, who first appeared in Archie's Madhouse #22 in 1962, is best known for romantic stories revolving around Harvey Kinkle, but Nick Spencer's 2019 Archie run introduced a significant development regarding her relationship with Archie Andrews. The storyline revealed that Sabrina had secretly begun dating Archie during the summer, keeping their relationship hidden from their Riverdale classmates while they spent time apart.

The narrative continued through issues #700, #705, #706, and #707, which followed their public debut and revisited their courtship. The storyline included dramatic events such as Sabrina rescuing Andrews from wolves before they finally shared their first kiss, marking a departure from her usual romantic associations in the comics.

Amisha Mehta and The Bollywood Connection

Amisha Mehta first crossed paths with Archie Andrews and his bandmates when The Archies took their world tour to India, where she was already established as a popular Bollywood actress. She appeared alongside the band in a music video filmed during the promotional tour, prompting tabloid speculation about a possible relationship between the red-haired frontman and the actress.

Her move to Riverdale extended their acquaintance beyond the tour when her family relocated there that year, giving Andrews the chance to spend more time with her. Their joint film-class assignment centered on a Bollywood production, but Amisha's interest in Raj Patel greatly complicated Andrews' hopes of winning her over, adding another layer to his complex dating history.