Archeologists Make Jaw-Dropping Discovery Bigger Than White House

It’s one of the most significant medieval religious structures in the region.

Archaeologists have uncovered the original floor of a vast medieval cathedral in Sudan that could be bigger than the White House. A Polish- Sudan ese excavation team discovered an ancient staircase leading down to the floor of the Great Church of Jesus in Old Dongola, with surrounding walls reaching 11 meters high.

Measuring an estimated 47 meters wide and 57 meters long, the cathedral is believed to have been the largest church in medieval Nubia. Although the church was first discovered in 2021, much of the structure remains buried beneath the ancient city. Mission leader Artur Obłuski described the building to the Associated Press as one of the most significant religious structures in medieval Africa.

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He said the cathedral may have been a regional trendsetter in architecture, shaping church design across Nubia and neighboring parts of Africa. The building dates back to the Christian kingdom of Makuria, which emerged along the Nile after Christian missionaries arrived in the sixth century. Archaeologists now hope to excavate more of the cathedral. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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