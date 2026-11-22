Archbishop Mitty enters the 2026-27 season ranked No. 2 with a roster of elite recruits, seeking to break its championship drought against San Ramon Valley and other Bay Area rivals at the CIF state finals.

Archbishop Mitty Monarchs girls basketball team enters the 2026-27 season as the definitive favorite to capture the California Interscholastic Federation state Open Division championship. The Monarchs currently hold the No. 2 ranking in the state according to Cal-Hi Sports, positioning themselves at the forefront of a highly competitive field. Their quest to end a longstanding title drought culminates at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on March 12-13. Thousands of duels throughout the season will determine which team earns the right to challenge for this prestigious title.

The program boasts a resume of six state titles and seventeen Northern California championships. Yet, this specific Open Division crown has remained elusive, as the Monarchs have never captured it since the division was established. They have appeared in five consecutive state Open Division finals but lost their most recent attempt to Ontario Christian with a score of 56-49. No Bay Area school has won the Open Division title since Bishop O'Dowd in 2013, making Mitty's current pursuit historically significant for the region.

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Mitty bolstered their roster significantly despite the graduation of star player McKenna Woliczko, who transferred to the University of Iowa. The Monarchs now feature ten future college players, including six seniors who have signed commitments to major programs. Tee McCarthy joins UC Irvine, while Ze'Ni Patterson and Zi Patterson committed to the University of Washington and Cal State San Marcos respectively. Additional signees include Vibha Bangalore with Case Western, Megan Liu with UC Santa Cruz, and Chloe Sunarto with Willamette University.

Furthermore, four juniors received Division I scholarship offers, creating a deep talent pool. This group includes Rihanna Henderson, Maliya Hunter, Megha Nimmagadda, and Jenelle Solis. This depth allows Mitty to maintain elite performance levels even after the departure of Woliczko. Hunter, a member of the 2026 U.S. under-17 national team, ranks as a four-star prospect. She holds a No. 25 national ranking among all positions by espnW and No. 33 by Prep Girls Hoops for the class of 2028.

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San Ramon Valley Wolves enter the season as the primary challenger to Mitty's dominance, holding the No. 9 national ranking. The Wolves feature Pitt signee Ella Gunderson and developing superstar Presley Uchikura. They also integrate junior transfer Niylah Christopher from Carondelet, who adds guard play and rebounding. Point guard Payton Ladrido, who earned first-team All-Bay Valley Athletic League honors last season, makes it all work for the Wolves.

Heritage Patriots also present a formidable threat with a 14-game league winning streak and a perfect 12-0 record in the Bay Valley Athletic League. The team reached the NCS Division I final before losing to Redwood 57-42. They bring experienced guards like junior Jessie Cooper to complement their inside presence. Recent history shows Mitty defeated San Ramon Valley 74-46 in the NorCal Open semifinals last season. However, the Wolves possess the size and shooting ability to match up differently this year.

Bishop O'Dowd Dragons feature Myella Chapman, a senior point guard who signed with Ohio State. Chapman ranked No. 2 in the state and No. 6 nationally by 247sports.com. She holds a No. 49 overall national ranking for the class of 2027 by Prep Girls Hoops and No. 74 by espnW. These recruiting ratings highlight the unprecedented talent concentration in California girls basketball for the upcoming state championship games.

Regardless of the top-tier battles, individual scoring records continue to draw attention. Windsor Worth of Brave Christian averaged a state-leading 35.5 points and was second in rebound average with 20.9 as a freshman. She is the top returner in the state in scoring and rebounding. Brave Christian lost in the first round of the NCS Division VI playoffs to Anderson Valley 44-39. They will compete in Division V this season with an upgraded schedule.

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The season begins with major showcases that will test these rankings early on. The BJ Gaither Tip-Off Classic is scheduled for November 27-28 at Pinole Valley High School. Matches include St. Mary's-Berkeley vs. McClymonds and San Ramon Valley vs. Buchanan. The Joe Schram Classic follows on December 11-12 at St. Francis, featuring top programs like St. Francis and Cardinal Newman. These early games set the stage for a rigorous regular season.

Other notable players to watch include Mia Borja of Alameda and Emma Bryant of Salesian. Borja is ranked No. 41 in the state for her class, while Bryant was named to the All-Tri-County Athletic League first team. The competitive landscape also includes emerging talents like Andrea Martin from Piedmont and Shirlina Shi from American. Their performances will likely influence the final rankings leading up to the state tournament in March.