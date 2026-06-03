Archaeologists Unearth 1,700 Years of History Beneath Notre Dame Cathedral

An excavation beneath Notre Dame Cathedral after the 2019 fire has uncovered Roman and medieval artifacts, including a 4th-century coin and a mysterious jug, offering a rare glimpse into Paris's ancient past.

Beneath the hallowed floors of Notre Dame Cathedral, a historic archaeological excavation is rewriting the story of Paris. Known as the 'dig of the century', this project began after the devastating 2019 fire that ravaged the cathedral's roof and spire.

As reconstruction efforts took shape, authorities granted archaeologists unprecedented access to the cathedral's subsoil. What they have uncovered is a layered chronicle of the city, stretching back over 1,700 years to when Paris was a Roman settlement called Lutetia. The dig has revealed not just the foundations of the medieval cathedral but also traces of earlier structures, pagan temples, and everyday life from antiquity to the Middle Ages.

This excavation is rare because urban redevelopment seldom allows such deep exploration of a continuously inhabited site, making it a golden opportunity for historians and archaeologists to piece together the evolution of one of the world's most iconic cities. Among the hundreds of artifacts unearthed so far, two discoveries stand out: a 4th-century coin minted during the late Roman Empire and a medieval ceramic jug adorned with undeciphered markings.

The coin, likely used by merchants or soldiers, offers a tangible link to the era when Lutetia was a thriving Gallo-Roman town. The jug, with its mysterious symbols, hints at a language or script that has yet to be understood, possibly indicating trade links with distant cultures. These objects, along with fragments of pottery, glassware, and animal bones, are being carefully cataloged and analyzed in a temporary lab set up near the cathedral.

The team of archaeologists, led by experts from France's National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research, works meticulously to preserve every layer of history as they dig deeper. The excavation is not just about objects; it is about understanding the people who lived and worshipped on this sacred ground. The site has yielded evidence of a Roman road, a medieval cemetery, and the foundations of earlier churches that preceded Notre Dame.

The 2019 fire, which threatened the cathedral's existence, paradoxically opened a window into its past. As the dig continues, researchers hope to find more clues about the transition from Roman to medieval Paris, the daily lives of clergy and commoners, and the architectural evolution of the cathedral itself. This project underscores how tragedy can sometimes unlock secrets buried for centuries, offering a deeper appreciation of the resilience and continuity of human civilization.

The findings will eventually be displayed in a museum, but for now, every shovelful of dirt is a step back in time





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