Archaeologists Uncover Ancient 'City of the Dead' in Italy

An ancient necropolis dating back to the 9th century B.C. has been discovered in Trento, Italy. The site, preserved by centuries of flooding, reveals insights into the funerary practices and social structure of an early Iron Age community.

Archaeologists have unearthed an ancient 'city of the dead' in Italy , dating back nearly 3,000 years. Located in the city of Trento, within the Italian province of Trentino, the 'monumental necropolis' originates from the Iron Age , spanning from the 9th century B.C. to the 6th century B.C. Trento, situated on the Adige River in northern Italy near the Italian Alps, witnessed the development of this necropolis during a period characterized by a wide bed of the Fersina stream.

This stream was crisscrossed by a network of torrential canals that interweaved, separated by temporary sandy or gravelly bars. The necropolis was likely positioned between two channels, which could be activated during flooding events. These recurrent floods deposited soil layers that effectively protected and preserved the necropolis over centuries. Officials emphasize that the site remains 'perfectly preserved' thanks to these inundations. This unique circumstance has enabled researchers to meticulously document the necropolis's usage plans and accurately reconstruct the funerary practices of the community that inhabited the area during the early Iron Age. A defining feature of the necropolis is its multiple funerary steles - stone slabs utilized in the ancient world as monuments. These steles were erected vertically as markers and arranged in subparallel rows with a primary north-south orientation. Each stele marks the western boundary of the main tomb, a stone casket enveloped by a tumulus structure. Around this central tomb, a dense clustering of satellite tombs developed over time.The excavation also yielded a plethora of artifacts, including metal objects such as weapons and decorative items. Some of these decorative pieces even featured amber and glass paste inlays, suggesting cultural influences and close relationships with neighboring Italian environments. Excavators discovered 'cremation soil' and calcined bones, often contained within containers made of perishable materials, possibly once wooden caskets. It is theorized that the burnt remains, frequently placed atop personal grave goods, were wrapped in fabric, with fibers preserved in some instances, secured with pins or fibulae. In certain tombs, the configuration of the remains suggests the presence of quadrangular wooden caskets. The funerary goods unearthed are particularly rich and offer valuable insights into defining the identity, roles, and functions of the social group to which they belonged. The discovery is poised to significantly reshape our understanding of the city's history, raising intriguing questions about the community's social structure, beliefs, and practices. The precise settlement context of this social group remains unknown, adding to the complexities of interpreting the findings. This extraordinary find sheds light on a crucial period in Italy's prehistory, offering a glimpse into the lives and rituals of a community buried nearly 3,000 years ago





