Archaeologists Dig Beneath Notre Dame Cathedral, Unearth 2,000-Year-Old Roman Artifacts

Archaeologists are excavating beneath Notre Dame Cathedral after the 2019 fire, uncovering hundreds of artifacts from Roman and medieval Paris, including a 4th-century coin and a mysterious jug.

Archaeologists are digging beneath Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris to explore historical layers dating back to Roman times, approximately 2,000 years ago. The excavation began after the cathedral was rebuilt following the devastating fire in 2019.

The site has already yielded hundreds of artifacts, including a 4th-century coin and a medieval jug with undeciphered markings. The dig reaches depths of 4 meters (13 feet) underground, revealing remnants of Paris's ancient past. This project is part of the broader restoration efforts, but it has transformed into a significant archaeological investigation that sheds light on the city's pre-Christian and medieval history. The excavation team, led by archaeologists such as Camille Colonna and Lucie Altenburg, meticulously documents every find.

Artifacts are examined under microscopes, photographed, and cataloged. Among the discoveries are ceramic fragments, coins, and inscribed fragments that offer clues about daily life in ancient and medieval Paris. The undeciphered markings on a medieval jug puzzle researchers, hinting at possible symbolic or functional uses. The dig also uncovered evidence of structures from different eras, showing how the area evolved over centuries.

This work complements historical records and provides tangible connections to the people who lived there long before the cathedral was built. The significance of these findings extends beyond the cathedral itself. They contribute to a deeper understanding of Paris's urban development from Roman times through the Middle Ages. The excavation has also become a symbol of resilience, as it emerged from the tragedy of the 2019 fire.

The artifacts will likely be displayed in museums, allowing the public to appreciate this hidden history. The project continues, with archaeologists hoping to uncover more items that could rewrite parts of the city's early history. The dig beneath Notre Dame remains a testament to the enduring value of historical preservation and discovery





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