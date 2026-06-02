Archaeologists Dig 4 Meters Beneath Notre-Dame Forecourt, Unearthing 2,000 Years of Parisian History

A team of archaeologists is excavating the forecourt of Notre-Dame Cathedral before repaving, revealing Roman coins, medieval pottery, and layers of history from the past 2,000 years.

Four meters beneath the cobblestones of Paris, a team of archaeologists is digging straight down through 2,000 years of history. The excavation site is a slice of the forecourt of Notre-Dame Cathedral , an open pit ringed by barriers and crossed by a wooden walkway, just steps from the line of visitors waiting to enter the newly restored cathedral.

This rare opportunity arose because the square needed to be repaved ahead of the 2026 reopening, and under French law, any ground disturbance in a historic area must first be archaeologically surveyed. The result is a journey through time, layer by layer, that is revealing the hidden city beneath the city. The first traces appear 50 centimeters down; at 4 meters, the team is still pulling up the past.

The finds are extraordinary: a fourth-century coin stamped with the face of the Emperor Constantine, shards of medieval pottery painted with mysterious reddish markings that no expert has yet deciphered, and whole jugs and cups recovered from ancient latrines that doubled as rubbish dumps beneath medieval houses. The soft waste cushioned these objects, allowing them to survive intact for centuries.

Among the hundreds of artifacts already catalogued are ceramic fragments, animal bones, and broken plates, each piece telling a story of daily life across the ages. For the archaeologists, this dig is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It is also a window into the deep history of a city that has risen on the rubble of its own past.

Under Notre Dame, the layers stack like a cake: medieval houses from the 12th century, Merovingian and Carolingian grain pits from the 6th to 10th centuries, and below them, a dense Roman quarter from the 4th and 5th centuries. Twenty centuries are compressed into just 4 meters of earth. As one archaeologist noted, here you can see medieval Paris, Roman Paris, and maybe even earlier.

The dig will continue for several more weeks before the square is paved, but the discoveries are already rewriting the history of one of the world's most iconic landmarks





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