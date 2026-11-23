Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning had a murky answer on whether or not his Senior Day celebration at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium was truly the

Nov 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning enters Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectat Darrell K. Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium was truly the end of the line for his time in Austin. He doesn't know if he'll use his fifth year of eligibility.claimed he didn't know where a report originated in summer 2025 that he'd declare for the 2026 NFL draft. Of course, Manning stuck around on the Forty Acres for another season.

Also read Every Texas Longhorns Player Who Walked on Senior Day vs Arkansas

While Manning walked on Senior Day, he does have a year of eligibility left. Many in the know project a return to the Burnt Orange, with Manning's draft stock slipping this season after struggles in Manning could theoretically make more in the NIL market to return to Texas than he could as a pro.

This unique situation is one he should stay in so that he can get something closer to the old development path that his uncles Eli and Peyton, and their generation of quarterbacks, went through. Quarterback play has slipped in recent years because players change systems so often via the transfer portal. Two seasons on the bench behind Quinn Ewers and three years as the starter could do wonders for Manning's long-term development.

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Especially if the Longhorns can reach the mountaintop during one of those years. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Nov 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning leaps for extra yards after keeping the ball during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Manning has the chance to do something special at UT.

Steve Sarkisian's coaching staff could see more continuity on the offensive end. Most importantly, he could maintain championship-caliber receiving weapons in the passing game. There may be at least one loss in the receiving corps to the NFL draft, but it's possible that most of, if not the entire core of Emmett Mosley V, Ryan Wingo, Cam Coleman, and Jermaine Bishop Jr. are back in 2027.

The running back room will be different, but the Longhorns will continue to restock the talent cupboards there. It's clear that UT has figured out how to maximize Manning's abilities. The NFL draft could offer worse situations for his career. Arch may not be willing to take that chance.

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There may not be a glove fit like the New York Giants were for Eli Manning in 2004 or the Indianapolis Colts were for Peyton Manning in 1998. We'll know in due time if Arch opts for a fifth year. A championship in January may expedite Manning's NFL draft timeline.

Then again, players don't typically spend four, let alone five, years at one school. Manning could share a unique relationship with Texas by returning. Andrew is a freelance journalist based in Austin, Texas, who has bylines on Hardwood Houdini, Nothin' But Nets, and The Sporting News. His work has been featured in The Miami Herald, Bleacher Report, and Yahoo Sports.

Andrew graduated from Brooklyn College with a degree in print journalism in 2017 and has been a sports fan since 1993.