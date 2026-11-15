Arch Manning's Clutch Gene Changes Course of Texas' Season

Arch Manning delivered a game-winning drive against the LSU Tigers that could change discourse around him and the Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, however, did what he has already done once this season and six times before in his career as a starter: orchestrated a fourth-quarter comeback for his team, this time While much of the discourse around the Longhorns has been on his struggles, and throwing three interceptions against the Tigers didn't help, there should also be a conversation about his clutch gene and how it's completely changed the conversation surrounding the Longhorns season. Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning calls a play during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium.

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The Longhorns were struggling on offense, looking anemic at times, and failing to establish a rhythm. They weren't helped either by the three interceptions that Manning threw in the contest, and they certainly weren't helped by an offensive line that struggled to keep the Tigers' front out of Manning's face.

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By all intents and purposes, it was a rough game for Manning, who finished 19 for 35 with 174 yards, one passing touchdown , with three interceptions and a 54 percent completion percentage. However, Manning went 6 for 8 on the game-winning drive and accounted for 56 of the 58 total yards the Longhorns needed on that drive to punch it into the red zone.

He stayed calm under pressure, taking what the defense gave him, trusting his receivers, and using his legs to pick up yards when he had the opportunity. Under the lights of his home state, he had his best drive of the night, continuing his trend of being one of the clutch quarterbacks in the country, and it was reminiscent of the win against the Ohio State Buckeyes earlier in the year, where Manning seemingly flipped a switch in the final quarter.

That is the version that the Longhorns have been looking for this season and want to see more of. The field general who commands the offense and the field, as if it's second nature. That is the version of Manning that fans should focus on, and that's the quarterback that could deliver a national championship to the Forty Acres. JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now.

He covers the Texas Longhorns as a staff writer in football and baseball, as well as being a contributor for the Wake Forest website. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Longhorn fans and is excited to cover all things Texas.