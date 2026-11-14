Arch Manning's Late TD Pass Lifts No. 8 Texas Over No. 24 LSU 22-21

Arch Manning threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Raleek Brown with 3 seconds left, giving No. 8 Texas a 22-21 comeback win over No. 24 LSU in Baton Rouge. The victory keeps Texas in College Football Playoff contention and virtually eliminates LSU.

Arch Manning found Raleek Brown for a 4-yard touchdown pass along the left sideline with 3 seconds left, and No. 8 Texas escaped Tiger Stadium with a 22-21 victory over No. 24 LSU on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The dramatic win in the state where Manning was raised - and in a stadium where he attended games as a kid - kept Texas (8-2, 5-2 SEC, No. 6 CFP) firmly in contention for a College Football Playoff spot while virtually eliminating LSU (6-4, 3-4, No. 21 CFP). Manning, who also rushed for an early score, was an unspectacular 19-of-35 passing for 174 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions.

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Manning leads final drive with third down conversions

But he looked made for the moment when Texas began its final drive on its own 42, down 21-16, with 2:19 left. He converted three third downs - one with a 5-yard pass and two with his legs - to set up his decisive scoring strike into the end zone near where his celebrating parents, Cooper and Ellen, were sitting. The Longhorns went into halftime trailing 14-10, and the deficit seemed to be insurmountable.

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Manning scored a rushing touchdown in the first quarter, but it was his only touchdown pass of the night. Sam Leavitt passed for 244 yards and two touchdowns to Jackson Harris, but like Manning was intercepted three times. Leavitt and Manning traded interceptions in the third quarter. Tigers running back Dilin Jones then sprinted to a 44-yard touchdown on LSU's next possession.

Tigers miss field goal and fail to sustain offense

He finished with 125 yards on the ground, and the score put the Tigers up 21-10 with 5:52 left in the quarter. LSU also will rue a missed 38-yard field goal at the end of the first half, which ended with the Tigers holding a 14-10 lead. Four punts, including one after a Manning interception, in the fourth quarter ultimately doomed the Tigers. The lack of offense put the Tigers into a bad position.

The fourth punt proved to be enormously consequential as Grant Chadwick gave Texas the ball back at its own 42-yard line. That set up the game-winning drive. In 1968, Manning's grandfather, Archie, led Mississippi to a comeback victory at Tiger Stadium. So did his uncle, Eli, in 2001.

Manning family legacy continues with Texas playoff hopes

For Texas to win, a third generation Manning was going to have to follow suit after Jones' weaving, 44-yard scoring run gave the Tigers a 21-10 lead. The Longhorns now move to 8-2 on the season and their College Football Playoff spot is looking better than ever. LSU head coach Lane Kiffin's Tigers fall to 6-4 and are all but officially out of playoff contention after spending all of that money on recruiting to field a team this season.

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LSU head coach Lane Kiffin walks on the field before the game. His Tigers are now 6-4 and have a 3-4 SEC record.