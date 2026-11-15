Arch Manning leads No. 8 Texas to a late score and a dramatic 22-21 win over No. 24 LSU

Arch Manning — like his grandfather and uncle before him — has a Death Valley comeback story to tell

The dramatic win in the state where Manning was raised — and in a stadium where he attended games as a kid — kept Texas (8-2, 5-2 Manning, who also rushed for an early score, was an unspectacular 19-of-35 passing for 174 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions.

But he looked made for the moment when Texas began its final drive on its own 42, down 21-16, with 2:19 left. He converted three third downs — one with a 5-yard pass and two with his legs — to set up his decisive scoring strike into the end zone near where his celebrating parents, Cooper and Ellen, were sitting. , but like Manning was intercepted three times.

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LSU also will rue a missed 38-yard field goal at the end of the first half, which ended with the Tigers holding a 14-10 lead. In 1968, Manning's grandfather, Archie, led Mississippi to a comeback victory at Tiger Stadium. So did his uncle, Eli, in 2001.

For Texas to win, a third generation Manning was going to have to follow suit after LSU running backTexas: The Longhorns were outgained 366-273, but their defense got stops when needed down the stretch to cap a performance highlighted by three takeaways and three sacks. LSU: After fading badly in the fourth quarter of their loss to Alabama a week earlier, the Tigers again went quiet on offense in the final period — giving Manning one too many chances.

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It was also the second straight loss for LSU despite significantly outgaining its opponent. Leavitt, meanwhile, has thrown 12 interceptions in 10 games. Tom Brady Opens Up About 'Complicated' Relationship With MichiganPlay Sunday Or Forfeit: Oklahoma AD Calls Out SEC Commissioner Greg SankeyChris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Best BetsTom Brady Opens Up About 'Complicated' Relationship With MichiganWatch 49ers vs Cowboys FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

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