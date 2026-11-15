Arch Manning Throws Late TD as Texas Beats LSU 22-21, Knocks LSU Out of Playoff Race

Arch Manning overcame three interceptions to throw a game-winning 4-yard touchdown pass to Raleek Brown with three seconds left, giving No. 6 Texas a 22-21 win over No. 21 LSU and likely ending the Tigers' College Football Playoff hopes.

Arch Manning threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Raleek Brown with three seconds remaining to lift No. 6 Texas to a 22-21 win over No. 21 LSU on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

The victory improved Texas to 8-2 and likely knocked LSU out of the College Football Playoff race. The Tigers fell to 6-4 in Lane Kiffin's first season as head coach. Manning was intercepted three times earlier in the game but delivered when it mattered most. He finished the night with the game-winning drive, completing the short touchdown pass to Brown in the final seconds.

Also read Arch Manning Throws Last-Second TD to Lift Texas Past LSU in Death Valley

We talked about how, you have to end someone else's dream, and I like to focus on us, but it kind of feels good at times, Manning said after the game. That's what it's all about: Death Valley, at night, two-minute drive, let's go. Manning said the moment meant everything to him. It means the world, he said.

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I was pointing out to some of my teammates where I sat at these games growing up. So, just coming back home, getting it done in the last few seconds, it's a memory I'll have for the rest of my life. It feels good to be a part of it. He also reflected on the rocky performance before the final drive.

It hadn't been great all night; I figured it was time to get it done, Manning said. I think in a bunch of years I'm going to tell everyone we had a game-winning drive and everyone's going to forget the three picks. Manning grew up around many LSU fans and said the win would make future trips home more enjoyable. I grew up around a lot of LSU fans, he said.

Manning Family History at Tiger Stadium

So, it's going to feel good to come back for Mardi Gras, or come back whenever I come home to New Orleans, and not have them talk a bunch of crap. His family has a history of success at Tiger Stadium. Manning's grandfather Archie led Ole Miss to a comeback victory there in 1968, and his uncle Eli did the same with the Runnin' Rebels in 2001.

The loss was a major blow for LSU, which had hoped a win Saturday and another next week against No. 8 Tennessee could have vaulted the Tigers into the 12-team playoff format. Instead, LSU's playoff hopes are all but over. Kiffin addressed the disappointment after the game. I get it, he told reporters.

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Underperformance. Doesn't matter if the game's been close or they go down to the last, whatever, six seconds. We were brought here to win and we need to win more than that. Kiffin also emphasized that building a contender takes time.

Kiffin Addresses Loss and Future Plans

Now, also, everything isn't built for the first year when you come in somewhere, and I would tell you that if we were undefeated right now, he said. You build things, and they take a little bit of time to not necessarily win, we should be winning, but to get to where your roster is like those guys. Texas also damaged Missouri's playoff hopes a week ago by handing the Tigers their third loss of the season.

Missouri then suffered a blowout loss Saturday to top-ranked Georgia. The win was possibly the most hyped Manning has ever been after a victory. Once the clock hit triple zeroes, he skipped onto the field to celebrate with his Longhorns teammates. Most of the college football world counted Manning out after his three interceptions, but he proved that if there's time on the clock, he's going to give his best effort to keep Texas in the game.