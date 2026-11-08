Arch Manning Answers Sark's Challenge: Inside 3-Game Surge That Saved Texas' CFP Hopes

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian put Arch Manning's starting position under consideration following the 27-24 loss to the Florida Gators last month, l

Nov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with quarterback Arch Manning during a timeout in the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectlast month, leaving it up in the air on whether he would bench the former No. 1 overall recruit for KJ Lacey if his play didn't improve. Now at 7-2 with three straight wins, the CFP dream is alive and well in Austin. With the LSU Tigers in Death Valley looming next weekend, Manning chose the right time to come alive.

Also read Why Texas Quarterback Arch Manning Should Transfer to USC Trojans

The Longhorns have scored 99 points over their past three games, scoring 34 against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, 31 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs the weekend before, and 34 against the Ole Miss Rebels two weekends ago. Frankly, Texas probably could've scored more against Mississippi State but held off the gas. Manning has seven touchdowns and two interceptions over that span, with both coming against Ole Miss. The turnovers have been cut down completely during the last two wins.

Against a Missouri squad that came into the game having forced 13 turnovers in the Tigers' first eight games, that's extremely impressive. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Sarkisian was complimentary of the entire team's effort following the win in Columbia, Missouri, in Week 10.

"The DNA of this organization is mental and physical toughness. I think that poured out of our pores today in this ballgame," Sarkisian said that many doubted the Longhorns' ability to go on the road and win this game, though it should be noted that Texas was a favorite by roughly a field goal heading into this one. He also noted that many doubted UT's ability to contend in the trenches offensively against a tough Tigers front.

While the offensive line wasn't perfect, the group was able to enable yet another strong passing performance from Manning and a strong day from Raleek Brown out of the backfield. The most notable example of mental and physical toughness, though, continues to be Manning since that Florida loss. Manning has heard many tear down his NFL ambitions and claim he needs to return to college.

He has answered the critics and put his hopes of playing in the CFP for the first time as a starter back on the table. This version of Manning could well help the Longhorns run the table if they could get past LSU. We'll see if Arch's toughness will continue to persevere amid a team-wide effort to overcome injury adversity on both sides of the ball.

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Andrew is a freelance journalist based in Austin, Texas, who has bylines on Hardwood Houdini, Nothin' But Nets, and The Sporting News. His work has been featured in The Miami Herald, Bleacher Report, and Yahoo Sports. Andrew graduated from Brooklyn College with a degree in print journalism in 2017 and has been a sports fan since 1993.