Arch Manning threw a touchdown pass early and Gianni Spetic made two second-half field goals to help No. 5 Texas beat Texas A&M 16-6 and clinch a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game

So he said he never mentioned to the Longhorns that they only needed a victory over the struggling Aggies to reach the Southeastern Conference championship game.

“This game is bigger than us,” he said. “This is for decades, right? This is over 100 years of this game getting played and so respecting the game, we've got to put forth the best effort because it means so much to so many people. ” And though Texas didn't play its best game, the Longhorns found a way to outlast their archrival in the 121st meeting between these teams to punch their ticket to the title game.

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“Really proud of our team, proud of their resiliency in this game,” Sarkisian said. “We were not perfect. It wasn’t clean, some stuff didn’t go our way, but these guys didn’t blink, they hung together, they kept leaning into one another. ”school after downing their rival for a fourth straight time.