Arch Manning and No. 5 Texas grind past Texas A&M 16-6 to clinch an SEC title game spot
Arch Manning threw a touchdown pass early and Gianni Spetic made two second-half field goals to help No. 5 Texas beat Texas A&M 16-6 and clinch a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game
school after downing their archrival for a fourth straight time. Texas lost to the Bulldogs 22-19 in overtime in the 2024 title game. Texas never trailed but had trouble pulling away.
The Longhorns had a chance to pad the lead with about 11 minutes to go, but the Aggies tipped Manning’s pass and Texas A&M couldn’t cash in on the error and Texas got the ball back after a failed fourth-down attempt. Spetic, who made a 33-yard field goal in the third, extended the lead to 16-6 with a 42-yarder with about five minutes to go.
The victory comes a season after the Longhorns got a 27-17 win over the previously undefeated Aggies to keep them from reaching the SEC title game. Manning and the offense had a tough time getting much going on a night he was 18 of 34 for a season-low 143 yards.
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