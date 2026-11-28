Arch Manning threw an early touchdown and Gianni Spetic kicked two second-half field goals as No. 5 Texas beat Texas A&M 16-6 on Friday night to clinch a spot in the SEC championship game against top-ranked Georgia on Dec. 5 in Atlanta.

Texas secured its spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game with a gritty 16-6 victory over Texas A&M at Kyle Field on Friday night.

The win against their archrival allows the Longhorns to advance to the title game in Atlanta on December 5 to face top-ranked Georgia.

Also read This Is What Will Happen When No. 1 Georgia Hosts In-State Rival Georgia Tech

Arch Manning delivered a solid performance by throwing an early touchdown pass, even as the offense struggled to generate consistent momentum.

Gianni Spetic anchored the defense with three crucial field goals that helped maintain Texas's narrow lead throughout the contest.

Coach Steve Sarkisian praised his team's resilience, noting that they found a way to win despite several plays not going their way.

"We were not perfect," Sarkisian said after the game. "But these guys didn't blink, they hung together, and they kept leaning into one another."

The Longhorns improved to a 10-2 overall record and moved to 7-2 in SEC play while rising to No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Texas A&M finished the season with a disappointing 4-8 record and a 1-8 mark in conference play after dropping their fifth straight game.

The Aggies suffered through a tough year that stands in stark contrast to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance last season.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko took full responsibility for his team's offensive struggles throughout the campaign.

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"It's unacceptable," Elko stated. "You can't score in single digits six times this year. It's on me."

Quarterback Brady Hart echoed these sentiments after throwing for 201 yards in his second start.

Hart admitted that the team suffered from a lack of execution in critical moments that defined their season.

Spetic opened the scoring with a 54-yard field goal after Texas A&M fumbled a punt return early in the first quarter.

The Aggies took a brief 3-0 lead before Arch Manning capped an 88-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown pass to Cam Coleman.

Manning finished the night 18 of 34 for a season-low 143 yards as the Longhorns faced persistent challenges moving the ball.

David Olano narrowed the gap to 10-3 with a 52-yard field goal just before the end of the second quarter.

Texas A&M punted on their first four possessions before Olano successfully connected on his long attempt.

The Longhorns held a comfortable ten-point advantage as they headed into halftime with momentum firmly on their side.

Spetic added a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter to extend the lead to 13-3 after a Texas A&M drive stalled.

Mario Craver fumbled a catch on the Aggies' second play of the half, and Jelani McDonald recovered the ball for Texas at the 34-yard line.

Olano responded with a 35-yard field goal with four minutes remaining in the third quarter to make the score 13-6.

The Aggies attempted to mount a comeback but were repeatedly stymied by Texas's opportunistic defense.

Brady Hart threw a 30-yard pass to Aaron Gregory, but the subsequent drive failed to produce any points.

Texas maintained control of the game as the clock ticked down in the second half.

Spetic sealed the victory with a 42-yard field goal with about five minutes left in the game.

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The Longhorns never trailed during the contest but had significant trouble pulling away from the resilient Aggies.

Manning faced pressure late in the game when Tawfiq Byard intercepted his tipped pass in the end zone with eleven minutes remaining.

Texas A&M could not capitalize on the turnover, and the Longhorns regained possession after a failed fourth-down attempt.

This victory marks Texas's fourth consecutive win over its archrival and their sixth straight game overall.

The team demonstrated the ability to grind out wins even when their offensive performance was far from ideal.

The Longhorns will now prepare for a massive test against top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship game.

Texas lost to the Bulldogs 22-19 in overtime during the 2024 title game, adding extra motivation for this rematch.

The upcoming match in Atlanta will determine the conference champion and significantly impact College Football Playoff positioning.

Texas is expected to reach the playoff field even if they suffer a loss against the elite Bulldogs.

However, the team knows it must play at a much higher level to contend with the nation's best teams.

The SEC title game represents a crucial opportunity to prove their worth on the biggest stage.

The Aggies will look to regroup during an offseason focused on upgrading their roster under Mike Elko.

The team aims to improve after a disappointing year that fell short of expectations following their historic playoff run.

Fans and analysts are already looking ahead to next season as the program seeks to return to relevance.

Texas fans celebrate a successful regular season that culminates in a conference title game appearance.

The Longhorns have proven they can win close games against tough competition in conference play.

This resilience will be tested in Atlanta against one of the most dominant teams in college football.