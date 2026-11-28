Despite a win over the Texas A&M Aggies, Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns are self-aware of where the program stands

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks on during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, the Texas A&M Aggies, extending the winning streak to six games to close the year, and have now clinched a spot in the SEC championship game next weekend.

Most teams around the country would do anything to have the ending to a year the Longhorns had, who have, but he isn't happy with his performance or the offense's, and now he is saying what fans have been saying all year: praising the defense for bailing them out. Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws the ball during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect College football is a tough sport, and in the world of NIL, with more parity than ever, the gap between teams is tighter than ever. Including rivalry matchups as well, anything can happen in the Lone Star Showdown. For the Longhorns and Manning, however, part of having a championship mentality and holding yourself to a higher standard is never being satisfied, which is critical with such high aspirations. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.