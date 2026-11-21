Arch Manning's draft stock and likelihood of declaring for the 2027 NFL Draft have fluctuated following an inconsistent 2026-27 college football season at Texas, with prediction markets tracking his decision as his production dipped during SEC play before improving.

After coming into the 2026-27 college football season as a sure thing to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, skepticism is now growing over whether Arch Manning will declare after the season.

The market on him declaring is up since opening back in mid-October at 40%. His price has dropped as low as 3% before eventually rising to its current price. Kalshi settles the market on whether Arch Manning publicly declares for the 2027 NFL Draft. A $10 trade that he declares profits $7.32 and $9.69 if he doesn’t.

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It’s been anything but pretty for Arch Manning this season. He has 2,198 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions at a 64.7% completion rate. His production has fluctuated all season. Through the first three weeks, he went for 661 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions, which includes a win over No. 1 Ohio State.

Things headed south once SEC play began. Against Tennessee, Oklahoma, Florida, and Ole Miss, he went for 846 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions, while Texas went 2-2 through the stretch. He slightly picked up against Mississippi State and Missouri with just over 500 yards, six touchdowns, and no interceptions before a 174 yard, one touchdown, and three interception outing against LSU. His draft market has shifted according to his play.

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During the rough stretch of SEC games, he sat at around a 25% chance to declare. After a strong last few weeks, they have climbed to their current level. His next team market has been just as volatile, with declaring, staying at Texas, and transferring to Georgia each leading the market at different times. Trading is risky, always trade responsibly.

If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700. Sam has over six years of experience in the sports media industry with a focus on sports betting, covering lines, trends, shopping lines, and finding the most obscure betting specials. He joined SI as a part of their sports prediction market coverage. He’s a Florida State grad where he majored in Editing, Writing, and Media. He’s also covered college sports for The Sporting News.