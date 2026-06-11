ArcelorMittal Calvert and Boys and Girls Club South Alabama Launch New Youth Facility in Mount Vernon

A significant investment of over 100,000 dollars has enabled the expansion of youth programs and the opening of a new Boys and Girls Club facility in Mount Vernon to provide a safe haven for education and growth.

The community of Mount Vernon has recently witnessed a transformative development in its approach to youth empowerment and community support. A significant investment exceeding 100,000 dollars has been allocated to expand the capacity and reach of youth programs at a brand new club facility strategically located on Shepard Lake Road.

This ambitious project came to fruition through a powerful partnership between ArcelorMittal Calvert and the Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama, both of whom recognized the urgent need for a dedicated, year-round center that provides stability and guidance for the local youth population. By combining corporate social responsibility with experienced non-profit leadership, the initiative aims to create a sustainable ecosystem where children and teenagers can thrive regardless of their socioeconomic background.

The primary objective of the funding is to ensure that the facility can offer consistent, high-quality programming during the school year and throughout the summer months. After-school programs are essential for providing a safe environment where students can receive academic support and engage in extracurricular activities that foster creativity and physical health.

Furthermore, the introduction of structured mentoring programs will connect youth with positive role models, helping them navigate the complexities of adolescence and plan for their future careers. The facility is designed to be more than just a building; it is envisioned as a sanctuary where teens can escape negative influences and focus on personal growth, leadership development, and the pursuit of educational excellence.

Jermaine West, the Chief Executive Officer of Boys and Girls Club South Alabama, expressed immense gratitude toward the residents and leadership of Mount Vernon for their warm welcome. West noted that the buzz surrounding the opening is palpable and emphasized that the partnership with the town has always been strong. He believes that for a community to truly prosper, its youngest members must have access to resources that encourage them to explore their potential.

West highlighted that the goal is for everyone in the region to understand that the Boys and Girls Club is a resource available for their use and enjoyment. He stressed that the ultimate priority is to ensure that the children have as much fun as possible while they are learning and growing in a protected environment.

Adding a personal dimension to the success of the project, Felecia Richardson-Thomas, the board chair of Boys and Girls Club South Alabama, reflected on how far youth services in the area have come. She shared that during her own childhood, youth activities were often limited to church-based settings. While those were valuable, having a dedicated community center of this scale is a monumental upgrade.

She pointed out that the strategic location of the club, situated directly next to the local library, creates a synergistic relationship that benefits the children. The library staff already collaborate with the club to integrate educational programs, ensuring that literacy and research skills are woven into the fabric of the daily activities offered at the center. Looking ahead, the leadership remains committed to maintaining the momentum of these programs.

West emphasized that the arrival of summertime does not mean a pause in activity. On the contrary, the summer months represent a critical period for engagement, as many children lose academic ground during the break. By offering a vibrant array of summer activities and educational challenges, the club aims to eliminate the summer slide and keep children active and inspired.

The commitment from ArcelorMittal Calvert and the Boys and Girls Club South Alabama serves as a blueprint for how industrial partners can invest meaningfully in the social fabric of the towns where they operate, ensuring a brighter, more secure future for the next generation of leaders in South Alabama





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