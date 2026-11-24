Arce makes her debut as lead choreographer for the new Broadway musical Wanted, opening at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Inspired by the oral history of Black women who became outlaws in the 1800s, Arce uses timeless, cinematic movement to tell the story, blending historical conText with fantastical dream sequences.

The Birth of a New Broadway Musical

Arce has successfully transitioned from her previous roles as associate movement director for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to the position of lead choreographer for the new Broadway musical titled Wanted . The production officially opened its doors on November eighth at the historic James Earl Jones Theatre . This marks a significant milestone in Arce 's career,representing her debut as a lead choreographer for a major Broadway production. the musical features an original book by Angelica Cheri,which draws inspiration from the oral history of Cheris own ancestors. Specifically, the narrative is based on the lives of Mary and Martha Clarke, two Black women who lived during the late nineteenth century. These historical figures passed as white and subsequently became outlaws,creating a compelling and epic tale that has been adapted for the stage through innovative storytelling techniques and dynamic movement.

The creative crew behind Wanted sought to bring this unique historical narrative to life by utilizing dance as a primary vehicle for storytelling. Arce approached the choreography with a deep sense of personal connection to the themes of identity and heritage. Drawing from her own mixed-race background, where her mother is white and her father is Black, she explored the feelings of navigating different family dynamics and cultural expectations. This personal insight informed the physical language of the production, creating distinct viSual contrasts between different groups within the tale. The ensemble, referred to as the Kinfolk and acting as a Greek chorus of Black ancestors, is characterized by movement that flows in curves. In contrast, the white townspeople in the narrative are depicted moving in straight lines. This geometric distinction serves as a visual metaphor for the differing worlds and perspectives that exist within the tale, creating a full circle effect for the Kinfolk from the beginning to the end of the musical.

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Choreographic Philosophy and Cinematic Influences

Arce deliberately avoided getting stuck in strict historical references, aiming instead to make the movement feel timeless and relevant to contemporary audiences. She noted that the story resonates strongly in twenty twenty-six, even though the events of the musical are set in eighteen ninety-three. the goal was to create a movement style that felt connected to the past, present, and future simultaneously. To achieve this, she looked to cinematic sources for inspiration rather than traditional stage conventions. Arce cited a love for director Quentin Tarantino and the stylized storytelling found in films like Kill Bill as major influences. Although Kill Bill isn't strictly a Western, its approach to genre-bending and stylized violence provided a framework for the musical's aesthetic. This influence allowed the production to experiment with vignettes and montages that evoke quintessential moments found in Western films, a genre that is not commonly represented on Broadway in a major approach. This absence of traditional Western tropes on the stage gave Arce the freedom to make up recent rules for movement and narrative expression.

One notable example of these creative rules is found in the song Gun and Powder. This number features a large montage moment that feels like a trailer for the entire musical, showcasing various quintessential scenes. The choreography plays with different styles and formats to retain the audience engaged and to highlight the unique nature of the story. Another significant sequence is the song Real Woman,which serves as a dream sequence representing the dream world of the protagonist Mary. in this dance smash, the cast portrays an interracial couple scenario,marking the only time both the Black Kinfolk ensemble and the white townspeople ensemble dance together. The style of this dance is reminiscent of a Bridgerton ball, incorporating elements of formal social dance from a different era. Since Mary has no reference for royalty,status,or formal ballroom dancing from her moment, the choreography represents her delusion and imagination. This creative choice allows the audience to see the world through Mary's eyes, blending historical context with fantastical elements.

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The Creative Process and Audience Connection

Arce's process for creating the choreography involved unique methods to visualize spatial patterns and ensemble formations. She often uses a jar of pennies in her house to experiment with arrangements on her dining room table. By moving the coins around, she can see how different groupings gaze and feel,trying to acheive a composition that resembles a full stage rather than just simple lines. This tactile approach helps her solve complex choreographic puzzles and ensures that the movement patterns are visually balanced and meaningful. her prior experience as an associate choreographer prepared her for this leadership role by teaching her the importance of listening to the audience. She emphasized that the audience provides immediate feedback on what is working and what is not,allowing the creative team to make neccessary adjustments. This connection with the viewers is crucial for ensuring that the storytelling is clear and impactful, especially in a production that relies heavily on physical expression to convey its narrative.

Specificity in movement is another key aspect of Arce's choreographic style. she recalled her time working on the musical Cats, where there was extensive storytelling through dance. In that production, it was essential to push the storytelling aspect of the dancing to the forefront,ensuring that the spectacle did not overshadow the narrative. This attention to detail carries over to her work on Wanted, where every movement is intended to serve the story. While many choreographers have signature moves that recur from show to show,Arce notes that her cast often jokes about a verbal quirk she has. She frequently uses the sound fwomp to describe something, which has become a distinctive part of her creative process. Despite this verbal tic, she does not beleive she has a signature dance move. Instead, she describes her choreography as having a quirkiness that feels playful. This playful yet precise approach allows her to explore complex themes of identity, heritage, and freedom through movement, creating a rich and engaging theatrical experience for audiences.