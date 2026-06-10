Arcane Creators Developing New League of Legends Series for Netflix

The creative team behind Netflix's acclaimed animated series Arcane is working on a new show set in the League of Legends universe. This follows the conclusion of Arcane after two seasons and underscores Netflix's commitment to high-budget fantasy television amid growing competition from HBO, Prime Video, and other networks.

Netflix 's fantasy masterpiece Arcane , set in the League of Legends universe, may have concluded after two critically acclaimed seasons, but its creative team is already moving forward on another series within the same video game world.

This development places Netflix alongside HBO, which is producing its own Harry Potter show and continuing the Game of Thrones franchise, as a leader in ambitious, high-budget fantasy television. The competition is fierce, with every major streaming platform and network chasing the genre's success.

Starz has Outlander, AMC has Interview with the Vampire and its follow-up The Vampire Lestat, and Prime Video continues to earn praise for The Legend of Vox Machina and its new Critical Role adaptation, The Mighty Nein. The pressure is therefore on Netflix to deliver another immersive and elaborate fantasy hit after Arcane.

Arcane, an animated series that ran for two nine-episode seasons in November 2021 and November 2024, told the complex story of the conflict between the wealthy city of Piltover and the oppressed undercity of Zaun, focusing on the fractured relationship between sisters Vi and Powder, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell. The show was praised for its dense storytelling, sophisticated animation, and mature themes, often being compared favorably to live-action giants like Game of Thrones and The Rings of Power.

With a rumored budget of $250 million, it set a new standard for video game adaptations, surpassing projects like The Witcher and Castlevania and standing shoulder to shoulder with Prime's Fallout and HBO's The Last of Us as one of the best ever made. Although its second season ended on a complex note, the series is definitively concluded.

The confirmation that the same creative team, led by showrunner Christian Linke, is developing a new League of Legends series for Netflix is therefore met with great anticipation. While details about which part of the vast game lore will be adapted next remain speculation, the involvement of the original creators offers the strongest possible assurance of quality.

Arcane established a sky-high benchmark for any future shows in this universe, demanding the same level of immersive world-building, narrative complexity, and production value. Fans can now look forward to the start of an entirely new League of Legends television franchise, built on the unalloyed success of its predecessor





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