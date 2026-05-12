Arcadia Mayor Eileen Wang Resigns After Plea Agreement Accuses Her of Acting as an Illegal Agent for China

Former Arcadia Mayor Eileen Wang has resigned after pleading guilty to charges of acting as an illegal foreign agent for the People's Republic of China and distributing pro-Beijing propaganda. The case sparked intense scrutiny of her polished campaign image and the existence of a fake news platform targeting Chinese Americans.

The mayor of a wealthy Southern California city has resigned after admitting she secretly acted as an agent for the Chinese government. Former Arcadia Mayor Eileen Wang agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge of acting as an illegal foreign agent for the People's Republic of China while helping push pro-Beijing propaganda inside the US.

The crime carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison. The stunning case prompted immediate fallout in Arcadia, where city officials confirmed Wang stepped down from both the City Council and the mayor's office on Monday





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