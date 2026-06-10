Arc Raiders' Nomadic Envoys Trader Offers New Way to Get In-Game Items

The newest trader in Arc Raiders, Nomadic Envoys, provides a great way to get in-game items using ARC parts and other unique items. This week's stock is weak but still offers some valuable items, including a relatively affordable Snap Hook.

Arc Raiders ' newest trader, Nomadic Envoys , provides a great new way to get your hands on outfits, guns, blueprints, and more using ARC parts and other unique in-game items.

This week's stock is arguably the weakest yet, as it's the first to be missing a particularly desirable blueprint, but that doesn't mean there's nothing worth grabbing. As a matter of fact, if you have the guns or ARC parts to trade for it, you can currently snag a relatively affordable Snap Hook from Ermal this week. This useful tool functions like a grappling hook, letting you move around the map with ease.

Even better, you can toss it in your safe pocket when it's not in use to reduce your chances of losing it if a fight breaks out. Here's how you can get an extra Snap Hook this week. What Is Ermal Selling This Week? There are some cool things worth buying from Ermal this week, but the Snap Hook is certainly the standout choice.

Eye Band (Face Style) You can buy one of these. You'll need 300,000 worth of high-tier ARC parts. Right Here (Emote) You can buy one of these. You'll need 100,000 worth of high-tier ARC parts.

Gardening Sheers (Backpack Charm) You can buy one of these. You'll need 100,000 worth of high-tier ARC parts. Complex Gun Parts Blueprint You can buy one of these. You'll need 250,000 worth of high-tier ARC parts.

Ion Sputter You can buy three of these. You'll need the listed number of these items: These various ducks can be found during the Bird City map condition on the Buried City map. Snap Hook You can buy one of these. You'll need 100,000 worth of high-tier ARC parts.

Hullcracker III You can buy three of these. You'll need 100,000 worth of high-tier ARC parts. Raider Tokens x25 You can buy one of these. You'll need 150,000 worth of high-tier ARC parts.

Arc Raiders is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Arc Raiders Nomadic Envoys Snap Hook In-Game Items Gaming

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Raiders' Comprehensive Overhaul Aims to end Era of Losing, Build New Identity for 2026 SeasonThe Las Vegas Raiders have made significant roster and coaching changes following two dismal seasons, hoping to restore competitiveness. With a productive offseason underway, star players like Maxx Crosby stress the importance of unity and a winning mindset as the team prepares for a fresh start.

Read more »

Netflix Confirms Baruka Villain for Live‑Action Solo Leveling, Casting Details Reveal Story Arc PlansNetflix's upcoming live‑action Solo Leveling series has reportedly cast Cha Woo‑min as the ice‑elf boss Baruka, indicating that the Red Gate arc will be adapted. The announcement adds to a star‑studded lineup featuring Byeon Woo‑seok, Han So‑hee and Kang You‑seok, and fuels speculation about episode count, pacing and how the show will balance webtoon depth with a limited seven‑episode run.

Read more »

SAND: Raiders of Sophie: A Perfect Combination of GameplaySAND: Raiders of Sophie is a post-apocalyptic shooter that combines the multiplayer gun play of Red Dead Online with vehicle crafting and survival of Mad Max. The game features a procedurally generated desert map, PvPvE support, and a unique mech building system that allows players to design and customize their own trampler. The game is currently available for a free playtest on Steam and is shaping up to be something really special.

Read more »

Wolverine's Healing Factor Fails Him, Setting Up A Dangerous New Character ArcWolverine's healing factor is officially gone, and now the question is: how's he going to survive the perils of the Marvel Universe without it? That's the elevator pitch for Logan's latest storyline; Marvel has been teasing this dramatic turn of events for months, and the plot finally kicks off in the latest issue of Wolverine.

Read more »