Before the long-awaited San Antonio Arboretum opens to the public, volunteers are preparing for a major cleanup along a 2.5-mile stretch of Salado Creek.

Before the long-awaited San Antonio Arboretum opens to the public, volunteers are preparing for a major cleanup along a 2.5-mile stretch of Salado Creek. The community cleanup is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Arboretum on Southeast Military Drive.

Organizers said the effort will help remove debris left behind by years of flooding, heavy rain and the property’s former use as a golf course. Arboretum San Antonio purchased the former Republic Golf Club in 2023. The more than 200-acre greenspace has hosted several pop-up events since then.

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“This is a green space for the community,” said Juan Lopez, director of operations and facilities for Arboretum San Antonio. “We want green equity for the Southeast Side of San Antonio, and this is how we get there. ” The cleanup is being organized with River Aid San Antonio , whose leaders said removing trash from the creek is about more than improving the property’s appearance.

“Stewarding our waterways is flood mitigation,” said Charles Blank with River Aid San Antonio. “Keeping this floatable waste, litter, things that aren’t supposed to be in our functioning waterway out, allows our whole river basin to function safely. ” Blank said Salado Creek flowsa into the San Antonio River, making the cleanup important for the larger watershed. He said restoring the creek could also improve habitat for birds, fish and other wildlife.

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“This site is going to be hot for those birders,” Blank said. “But we’re hoping to see some of our fish return to this area. ” If we’re lucky, otters could one day find their way to the arboretum. Organizers said volunteers who take part in the cleanup will have time afterward to join a tour with arboretum staff or clean up before a Friendsgiving event from 2 to 4 p.m. They do suggest bringing a dish.

Renovations on the property’s event center began last month. The arboretum plans to open to the public in January 2027, with hours set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you want to visit the arboretum sooner, staff host pop-up events throughout the month, like Yoga Under the Trees and artisans’ markets. Click here for upcoming events.

Read also: New Hill Country state natural area near Boerne opens Dec. 1