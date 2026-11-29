The eighth annual Arabia Awards brought together leading figures in fashion, film, music, and sport at the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha. Hosted by Venus Williams and welcomed by FTA co-chairs Sheikha Al Mayassa and Tania Fares, the event featured 21 finalists presenting work to a jury including Amina Muaddi, Carine Roitfeld, and Giambattista Valli. Dries Van Noten received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Christian Louboutin was honored with the Icon Award. Guests including Salma Hayek, Lily James, Kim Kardashian, and Lewis Hamilton attended the glamorous red carpet celebrating emerging design talent from the Middle East and North Africa.

The Museum of Islamic Art in Doha became the backdrop for one of the region’s most glamorous evenings as the eighth annual Arabia Awards, bringing together some of the biggest names in fashion, film, music, and sport.

Welcomed by FTA co-chairs Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and Tania Fares, a starry suite of guests were hosted by tennis legend Venus Williams. The night began with the 21 finalists who presented their work to an esteemed jury at M7 in Msheireb.

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Among those tasked with selecting this year’s winners were Amina Muaddi, Carine Roitfeld, Giambattista Valli, And beyond celebrating emerging talent, the evening honored two figures whose contributions have helped shape contemporary fashion. Belgian designer Dries Van Noten received the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of a career distinguished by his intuitive approach to color, print, and textiles, as well as his unwavering commitment to craftsmanship.