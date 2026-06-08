Arab Israeli Gunman Kills One, Wounds Five in West Bank Border Town Rampage Before Being Shot Dead by Police

A shooting spree by an Arab Israeli citizen in towns near the West Bank border left one dead and five injured. The attacker, who used a makeshift submachine gun, was killed by police. The incident occurs amid heightened tensions following increased violence in the region, including Israeli settler attacks and the Gaza war. Hamas praised the attack but did not claim responsibility.

A Palestinian gunman was killed by police in Israel after he shot one person dead and wounded five others in a rampage through several towns.

The attacker, identified as an Arab Israeli citizen in his 20s, struck amid heightened tensions, following a spate of Israeli settler attacks and the deadly shooting of a Palestinian baby. He began by shooting someone at a petrol station near the town of Kokhav Yair, on the Israeli side of the boundary with the occupied West Bank. Several other shootings were reported in two nearby Israeli towns and close to the Israeli settlement of Salit, inside the West Bank.

Israel's Channel 12 reported the attacker stayed in his car while shooting, allowing him bring terror upon several locations within a matter of minutes. A photo has circulated online of what appears to be a makeshift submachine gun, also known as the Carl Gustav or the 'Carlo', which was reportedly found at the scene.

Eyewitness Shachar Hazon, 27, was on her way to work when she heard gunfire, and sought shelter in a cafe at a petrol station in Kokhav Yair.

'I heard a single gunshot, really loud - so loud it actually hurt my ears,' she said. 'I looked right and left to understand what was happening, and I saw a man who had just come to refuel, holding his shoulder, because apparently that's where he was hit, and after a few seconds he fell to the ground.

' Police said a 35-year-old Israeli man was killed by the gunman, while the Magen David Adom rescue service said five other people were wounded. Two people in their 40s were said to be in a serious condition, while one 61-year-old woman and two men in their thirties were in moderate conditions. Authorities initially feared a series of coordinated attacks, but eventually determined that it was a lone gunman and an accomplice who may have served as his driver.

Residents were instructed to stay at home, and children in the area were kept in lockdown at school for at least three hours. The attacker was shot dead by police, and his suspected accomplice was arrested after he tried to stab officers with a glass bottle. Police said the attacker was a resident of the town of Taybeh, but his precise motives were not immediately known.

Palestinian militant group Hamas praised the shooting but did not claim responsibility for the attack. Local council leader Oshrit Gani Gonen told Israeli media: 'Since October 7, the scenario we were expecting was terrorists crossing into our towns from over the boundary.

'I don't think that anyone imagined that we would discover the attackers were Israeli citizens. ' Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the security forces who killed the attacker. His hardline public security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who oversees the police force, posted a video online that appears to show him standing next to the blurred-out body of the gunman. Ben-Gvir said: 'This is the end of every terrorist, this is how it should look.

' He recently led an effort to pass a new law that would allow Palestinian attackers to be given the death penalty, and celebrated with champagne after it was passed. Mr Ben-Gvir has come under sharp condemnation from other Israeli leaders for making controversial videos, such as his treatment of flotilla activists who were detained after attempting to break the maritime blockade to Gaza. The West Bank has experienced a surge in deadly violence since the war in Gaza began.

Israel has stepped up military operations across the territory, killing hundreds of people. It says raids are aimed at militants, but scores of civilians have also been killed. The October 7 attack killed around 1,200 people and took 251 as hostages. Israel's ensuing offensive in Gaza has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, including combatants and civilians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Also on Sunday, at least four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike that hit a police point in Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent. The dead were taken to a field hospital run by the Red Crescent, while at least ten others were wounded. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strike, but has said in the past it will target militants that pose a threat to its troops.

The October 10 US-brokered ceasefire deal attempted to halt the war between Israel and Hamas. While the heaviest fighting has subsided, the ceasefire has seen almost daily Israeli fire





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel Palestine Shooting West Bank Arab Israeli Hamas Security Forces Violence Gaza War

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli forces kill a Palestinian infant in the occupied West Bank, say health officialsIsraeli troops have killed a seven-month-old Palestinian baby boy in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Read more »

Israeli soldiers shoot and kill 7-month-old Palestinian baby in West BankIsraeli soldiers shot and killed a 7-month-old Palestinian baby boy in the occupied West Bank on Friday and wounded his parents, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Read more »

Israeli troops kill 7-month-old baby in West Bank, Palestinian officials sayThe child's parents were wounded by shots fired into their car.

Read more »

Israeli Military Kills 7-Month-Old Palestinian Baby in West BankIsrael has killed at least 240 Palestinian children in the West Bank since October 2023.

Read more »