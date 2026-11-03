Arab Americans Fear Rising Islamophobia in 2026 Michigan Senate Race

Young Arab American voters in Michigan report increased fear of violence following the 2026 midterm campaign rhetoric targeting candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

Young Arab Americans in Michigan are reporting a significant rise in feelings of insecurity and vulnerability following the aggressive political rhetoric surrounding the 2026 midterm elections. Candidates and political operatives have engaged in a sustained campaign that many community members describe as directly targeting their safety and well-being.

Community Safety Concerns in Michigan

Yaasiin El-Sayed, a prominent community voice, stated that she feels more at risk of encountering racist or dangerous incidents now than she did five years prior. She specifically highlighted that this perceived increase in danger is most acute in schools and public places where she frequents daily.

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Mina Abdel-Khalek, a student interviewed by Sam Robinson of The Michigan Chronicle on Monday, expressed deep disappointment regarding the public perception of Arab Americans. She noted that the portrayal of her community as evil is entirely inaccurate and disheartening, as she knows no individuals who fit such malicious stereotypes.

Faduma Hassan, another young woman from the community, echoed these sentiments. She confirmed that the Islamophobic tone in various television advertisements during the election cycle has contributed to a palpable sense of unsafety among Arab American students and residents across the state.

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Political Attacks on Candidate El-Sayed

The campaign for the Michigan Senate seat has been marked by intense scrutiny of Democrat candidate Abdul El-Sayed. The corporate Democrat-aligned think tank Third Way initiated a months-long attack strategy well before the August primary. Their efforts focused heavily on El-Sayed's association with streamer Hasan Piker.

Hasan Piker had previously described the October 2023 Hamas-led attack on Israel as a direct consequence of United States and Israeli actions. Third Way used this association to suggest that El-Sayed posed a risk to American lives and questioned his suitability for the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Additional attacks focused on allegations that El-Sayed was disrespectful to women. These criticisms intensified when El-Sayed endorsed Republican former Representative Mike Rogers. El-Sayed has been a vocal critic of United States funding for the Israeli military, a stance that opponents have leveraged to label him an extremist.

Suspected Voter Suppression Tactics

El-Sayed's endorsement of Mike Rogers has drawn sharp criticism for allegedly confusing voters. He urged Democrats to vote for neither the Democrat nor the Republican candidate, a strategy that has raised concerns about its impact on Arab American political participation.

Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy made comments at an event for the Republican candidate that suggested hundreds of millions of Arabs globally harbor problematic views. Such statements have fueled fears that political figures are legitimizing anti-Arab sentiment.

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While interview questions and rally speeches have fixated on whether El-Sayed has endangered Jewish communities, observers have noted a double standard. Campaigns for Rogers and former President Trump have not faced similar scrutiny regarding whether their rhetoric endangers Arab Americans and Muslims.

Condemnation from Policy Experts

Dylan Williams of the Center for International Policy condemned the campaign strategies used by Mike Rogers. He described the campaign as bigoted and openly Islamophobic, stating that it actively endangers millions of fellow Americans in the United States.

Williams argued that the assistance provided by pro-Israel groups in spreading lies about Abdul El-Sayed should be a source of shame. He urged many in the political sphere to engage in serious reflection regarding the spread of such misinformation during the election.

The current political climate in Michigan reflects broader national tensions. Young Arab Americans report that the rhetoric used in the 2026 midterms has created an environment where they feel increasingly marginalized and unsafe in their daily lives.

As the election cycle continues, the focus on individual candidates often overshadows the real-world impact of political discourse on minority communities. The experiences of El-Sayed, Abdel-Khalek, and Hassan highlight the urgent need for respectful and accurate political engagement.