AriBio's oral drug AR1001, a PDE5 inhibitor like Viagra for the brain, slows Alzheimer's progression by 31% in trials. It offers a needle-free alternative to infusions.

Researchers have revealed that a new once-daily oral medication significantly slows the clinical decline of Alzheimer's disease by 31 percent. The treatment, known as AR1001 and developed by the South Korean pharmaceutical firm AriBio, delayed the progression of the disease by the equivalent of 3.5 months after just one year of use. This breakthrough was presented at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference in Boston, United States, marking a potential shift in how the condition is managed.

First Oral Treatment Targets Disease Causes

AR1001 is the first oral treatment to successfully target an underlying cause of the disease rather than merely addressing symptoms. Participants given the drug performed 31 percent better in assessments of memory, thinking, and everyday functioning compared to those receiving a placebo. Other disease-modifying therapies, such as lecanemab and donanemab, require administration via infusion in a clinic or by injection. These existing treatments have not been approved for use on the NHS in the United Kingdom, largely due to the high cost associated with their administration methods.

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The availability of an alternative in tablet form could significantly lower the cost of care and provide an attractive option to patients who dislike needles. Having an oral option simplifies the treatment regimen, potentially increasing adherence and accessibility for a broader range of patients. This mechanism distinguishes it from injectable alternatives that dominate the current market for disease-modifying therapies.

Viagra Class Drug Improves Brain Blood Flow

The active ingredient in AR1001 is mirodenafil, which belongs to the same class of drugs as sildenafil. Sildenafil is the active component in Viagra and is commonly used to treat erectile dysfunction. Both medications work by blocking an enzyme called PDE5. This action relaxes blood vessels and increases blood flow, a mechanism that is believed to benefit the brain in the context of Alzheimer's disease.

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AR1001 is thought to exert several beneficial effects on the brain through this vascular action. These include lowering inflammation, increasing cerebral blood flow, and protecting nerve cells from damage. The drug operates differently from existing treatments like lecanemab and donanemab, which help remove amyloid plaque from the brain. This distinct mechanism of action offers a new pathway for therapeutic intervention in neurodegenerative conditions.

Global Trial Shows Significant Cognitive Benefits

The global trial involved 1,535 people with Alzheimer's disease recruited from 230 sites across 13 countries. The study included participants from the United Kingdom and other international locations to ensure a diverse and robust data set. Researchers found that the 31 percent benefit was primarily observed among patients who were not taking any other dementia medications, a group referred to as the monotherapy group.

Among patients who took AR1001 alongside other dementia drugs, a lesser benefit of 7 percent was found. However, this result in the combination therapy group was not considered statistically significant by the researchers. This distinction highlights the drug's potential efficacy in early-stage treatment or as a standalone therapy before other medications are introduced.

Mild Side Effects and Future Regulatory Steps

Most side effects reported in the trial were mild or moderate in severity. The most common adverse events included diarrhea, falls, and dizziness. Some 69 percent of people receiving AR1001 reported side effects, compared to 66.4 percent of those receiving the placebo. This similar rate of side effects suggests that the drug is generally well-tolerated and that many symptoms may be related to the underlying condition rather than the treatment itself.

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AriBio also analyzed markers of Alzheimer's disease in cerebrospinal fluid and found lower levels of ptau217. This protein is tested to identify the presence of both amyloid and tau, which are hallmarks of Alzheimer's in the brain. Dr Richard Oakley, Associate Director for Research and Innovation at Alzheimer's Society, described the topline results as an encouraging sign. He noted that the drug could offer a simpler way for people to receive treatment, although it is not yet available to the public and requires approval from UK regulatory bodies.

Dr Oakley emphasized that while the drug is from the same family of medicines as Viagra, it is being developed specifically for Alzheimer's disease. He warned that people should not take Viagra to try to treat Alzheimer's, as AR1001 is formulated and tested for neurological outcomes. Research is making huge progress, and as more potential treatments emerge, it is more important than ever that people get an early and accurate dementia diagnosis.

The findings come as the Daily Mail's Dementia Carers Together Appeal is raising money for new six-week courses. These courses are for friends and relatives of people living with the disease and are delivered in partnership with Alzheimer's Society and the Mail Force charity. The sessions aim to give carers vital support and information about their rights and available services. They allow attendees to meet others in similar situations to address the loneliness and exhaustion many face following a loved one's diagnosis.

The full results from this trial are expected to provide further clarity on the drug's long-term efficacy and safety profile. AR1001 represents a significant step forward in the fight against dementia, offering hope for a simpler, more accessible treatment option. If approved, it could transform the landscape of Alzheimer's care by reducing reliance on complex infusions and high-cost hospital visits.