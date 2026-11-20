Police are searching for a group of suspects seen on surveillance video using a AR-15 rifles and handguns to rob a man of $2,000 at a drive-up ATM.

Police are searching for a group of suspects seen on surveillance video using a AR-15 rifles and handguns to rob a man of $2,000 at a drive-up ATM.

Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a group of suspects seen on surveillance video using AR-15 rifles and handguns to rob a man of $2,000 at a drive-up ATM. The armed robbery happened just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the TD Bank at 79th and Cheltenham avenues.

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"Where do they get those kind of guns from? Those are really powerful semi-automatic weapons, I believe, right?

" said one TD Bank customer. Cheltenham Township police released surveillance photos Thursday asking for the public's help. Police said four to five males demanded cash right after he withdrew $2,000.

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"Personally, I didn't know you could take out $2,000 out of an ATM," said Lt. Andrew Snyder.

"We're not 100% sure why he was taking out that amount of money at that time of night. "Snyder tells Action News that police are still working to determine whether the suspect followed the victim or if they were waiting for just anyone to show up. "It's a scary and sad time that we live in when you can't feel safe just going to an ATM," said customer Daryl Murphy.

"They're going to end up, if they get caught, with 10-15 years in prison for $2,000. It doesn't make any sense at all," one person said.

"Every time we walk out here, we're putting our lives in our hands, and we shouldn't have to do that because we live here. This is our area. We live here," said customer Harriett Hudson. Police said they haven't heard of this happening in Cheltenham Township before and are reaching out to other police departments to see if there are similar cases.

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