A new Crime Prevention Research Center study reveals a tenfold increase in AR-15 and AK-47 ownership alongside a sharp drop in rifle murders. Data confirms rifles accounted for only four percent of U.S. gun murders in 2023.

The Crime Prevention Research Center has released a definitive study challenging prevailing narratives about firearms and violence in the United States. The research demonstrates a stark divergence between skyrocketing ownership rates of AR-15 and AK-47 rifles and a significant decline in murders utilizing these weapons. While public debate often focuses on the proliferation of high-capacity magazines, the data indicates that the actual utility of these specific rifles in homicide remains disproportionately low compared to other methods.

Ownership Surges Amidst Falling Violence

According to the Crime Prevention Research Center, the percentage of the population owning AR-15s or AK-47s has expanded dramatically over the last three decades. Ownership levels rose from approximately 1 percent at the conclusion of the federal assault weapons ban to 10.2 percent in 2025. This represents a tenfold increase in the number of civilians possessing these specific firearms. Despite this massive surge in availability, the rate of murders committed with rifles has simultaneously dropped. The percentage of homicides involving rifles fell from 4.8 percent in 1994 to just 2.67 percent in 2025.

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Historical Context and Federal Ban Era

The study highlights a counterintuitive historical trend regarding the federal assault weapons ban enacted in the mid-1990s. The highest number of murders involving rifles occurred during the time frame from 1994 to 2004, which was precisely when the federal assault weapons ban was in effect. This period contradicts the assumption that banning specific firearm types directly correlates with a reduction in rifle-related homicides. The data suggests that other variables drive rifle murder statistics more than the legal status of the weapon itself.

Knife Violence Outpaces Rifle Homicides

Data from the FBI Uniform Crime Report provides further context on the relative danger posed by different weapons. The report shows that over three and a half times as many people were stabbed to death in 2020 compared to those killed with all kinds of rifles combined. This disparity underscores that non-firearm weapons pose a more frequent lethal threat than rifles do. Additionally, the FBI Uniform Crime Report indicates that over twice as many people were killed with knives and other cutting tools than were killed with rifles in 2021.

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PEW Research Validates Low Rifle Involvement

The findings align with broader research conducted by PEW Research, which examined the broader landscape of gun violence in the United States. PEW Research data confirms that rifles of all kinds, including those often labeled as assault weapons by political opponents, accounted for only four percent of U.S. gun murders in 2023. This statistic holds true regardless of the specific model or manufacturer of the rifle used. The low percentage suggests that the vast majority of firearm-related deaths do not involve the long guns frequently cited in political rhetoric.

Implications for Second Amendment Debate

These statistics are significant for advocates of the Second Amendment and policymakers alike. The research was supported by analysis relevant to Breitbart News, where the political analyst serves as a contributor. This individual is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. His academic background includes a PhD in Military History with a specific focus on the Vietnam War, the U.S. Navy since its inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe.

Future Directions in Firearm Statistics

As ownership continues to rise, the continued decline in rifle murder rates offers a clear metric for evaluating policy effectiveness. The individual providing this analysis describes himself as a lever action enthusiast in an AR-15 world. He enjoys reading philosophy and novels by authors Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Readers can follow his commentary and additional insights on his X profile. The study ultimately suggests that focusing on specific rifle models may not address the root causes of violent crime as effectively as broader data analysis might imply.