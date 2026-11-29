Aquinas secures the CIF Southern Section Division 5 football title with a 28-14 victory over Agoura at Agoura High School on November 28, 2026.

Aquinas Falcons captured the CIF Southern Section Division 5 football championship by defeating Agoura Warriors 28-14 on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. The decisive game took place at Agoura High School, marking a significant milestone for the Aquinas program under head coach Jordan Brusig. The Falcons dominated the contest to end Agoura's four-decade championship drought narrative, though Agoura reached the final for the first time in 42 years.

Aquinas Secures Division 5 Title Victory

Aquinas head coach Jordan Brusig hoisted the championship plaque while surrounded by his players following the final whistle. Aquinas captain Champ Brown also held the trophy as the team celebrated their victory over Agoura. The final score of 28-14 reflected Aquinas' superior execution on both sides of the ball throughout the afternoon contest. The win cements Aquinas' status as the top Division 5 team in the CIF Southern Section.

Also read Agoura football embraces support from the school’s 1984 CIF-SS champions

Key Players Drive Championship Momentum

Agoura quarterback Emerson Andrews faced constant pressure from the Aquinas defense throughout the game. Aquinas defender Aaron Jackson successfully sacked Andrews multiple times, disrupting the Warriors' offensive rhythm. Agoura's quarterback attempted to evade sacks to keep plays alive, but the defensive line proved too formidable for the visiting offense. The defensive pressure limited Agoura's ability to establish a consistent passing game against the Falcons.

Aquinas quarterback Josiah Whipp led the offensive charge with effective ball handling and rushing ability. Whipp hauled in the ball and hurdled Agoura defender George Hastings to score a crucial touchdown. Whipp also had moments where he was tackled by Agoura's Zayne Reed, demonstrating the physical nature of the contest. His ability to move the ball and convert key drives was instrumental in building Aquinas' lead.

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Aquinas running back Samajay Green provided significant support in the backfield with powerful carries. Green also contributed on defense by helping tackle Agoura wide receiver Gavin Pulisic during a touchdown run. Pulisic powered his way into the end zone while being brought down by Green and Aquinas defender Jacob Caro. Jacob Caro also evaded Agoura defender Murphy Glynn during his own offensive efforts, showcasing the two-way talent of the Aquinas roster.

Defensive Standings Shape Game Outcome

Agoura wide receiver Gavin Pulisic struggled to find open seams against the Aquinas secondary. Pulisic was unable to haul in several passes under pressure from Aquinas defender Jacob Caro. The Falcons' defensive scheme effectively neutralized Agoura's primary receiving threats. Caro's coverage skills limited Pulisic's impact on critical downs throughout the championship match.

Aquinas defensive back Anthony Uribe made a game-changing play by returning an interception against Agoura. This turnover shifted momentum firmly in favor of the Falcons and further strained Agoura's offensive capabilities. The interception highlighted Aquinas' aggressive defensive style and ability to create big plays. Agoura's offense could not generate enough sustained drives to overcome the turnover deficit and the point gap.

Croick Honors Forty-Two Year Wait for Agoura

Agoura head coach Dustin Croick addressed his team immediately after the clock expired. He told his players, "Remember, boys, 42 years." This reference acknowledged the 42-year gap that passed before Agoura returned to the CIF Southern Section Division 5 championship game. The Warriors' return to the title match was a historic achievement for the program, even though they fell short against Aquinas.

"That's all you can do in these moments," Croick stated after the loss. He credited Aquinas for being a well-coached team with a strong football program. Croick praised his own squad for buying in all season long despite the final outcome. His comments emphasized the pride in reaching the championship stage after such a long hiatus. The 42-year milestone remains a defining narrative for Agoura football history.

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Brusig Celebrates Falcons Championship Triumph

Aquinas head coach Jordan Brusig was doused with water as time expired in the victory. The traditional celebration occurred on the field at Agoura High School following the 28-14 win. The splash signified the culmination of a successful season for the Aquinas program. Coach Brusig and his staff guided the team to the Division 5 title through strategic planning and execution.

The CIF Southern Section Division 5 championship game served as the culmination of the regular season for both teams. Aquinas finished atop the division with a victory that validated their preseason and mid-season efforts. Agoura's performance in the final demonstrated their progress after a 42-year absence from the championship game. The result sets the stage for both programs as they look toward the future of their respective football traditions.

Aquinas' defensive unit, featuring players like Aaron Jackson and Anthony Uribe, restricted Agoura's high-powered offense. The Falcons' ability to create turnovers and limit big plays was a key factor in the 28-14 margin. Agoura's offense, led by Emerson Andrews and Gavin Pulisic, showed resilience but could not overcome the defensive pressure. The game highlighted the competitive balance and intensity of Southern Section Division 5 football.

The championship plaque awarded to Aquinas represents the pinnacle of success for CIF Southern Section Division 5. Jordan Brusig's leadership and Champ Brown's captaincy were central to the Falcons' achievement. Agoura's journey back to the final in 42 years will serve as motivation for their rebuilding process. The 28-14 score reflects a dominant performance by Aquinas in a high-stakes environment.