Hulu and Disney+ are developing a sequel series to the cult classic 2006 film Aquamarine. Original stars Emma Roberts and Jake McDorman return alongside new cast members in this new adventure.

Following a two-decade hiatus, the beloved teen mermaid comedy Aquamarine is returning to the screen in a new television format. The 2006 film, which has maintained a strong cult following, is officially receiving a sequel series on Hulu and Disney+. This long-awaited continuation is set two decades after the events of the original movie, bringing back key cast members while introducing a new generation of characters to the underwater world.

Original Movie Cast Reprisals and Plot

Emma Roberts and Jake McDorman are confirmed to reprise their iconic roles from the 2006 feature film. In the original story, Roberts portrayed Claire, a teenager facing separation from her best friend Hailey, played by Joanna Levesque. The plot was triggered when Hailey's family moved to Australia, but their friendship was unexpectedly interrupted by the appearance of Aquamarine, played by Sara Paxton. This mermaid washed into a local pool and had only three days to prove the existence of true love or face an arranged marriage to a merman.

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New Narrative Direction for Hulu Series

The upcoming series shifts focus to a new protagonist named Coral, portrayed by Kenzi Richardson. Coral moves to a small town in Florida, where she begins to investigate the mysterious disappearance of her mother. During her investigation, she discovers that her mother was a mermaid and that she has inherited strange aquatic superpowers. This new storyline expands the mythos of the Aquamarine universe while maintaining the magical realism that defined the original film.

Supporting Cast and Production Details

In addition to Roberts and McDorman, the new series features a robust supporting cast including Briella Guiza, Theodore Dalton, and Annika Reese. The project is directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, known for her work on Sneakerella. The screenplay is written by John Quaintance and Jessica Bendinger, adapting loosely from the 2001 novel by Alice Hoffman. The production aims to blend the nostalgic elements of the past with modern storytelling techniques suitable for a contemporary streaming audience.

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Commercial Success and Future Outlook

Although the original film was only a moderate success in theaters, it achieved significant popularity through home video and streaming platforms. This enduring appeal prompted the decision to expand the franchise into a TV series. The show is currently in active development and has received greenlight status from Hulu. However, the studio has not yet announced a specific release date or filming schedule for the new series.

Fan Expectations and Cultural Impact

Fans of the Aquamarine franchise have reacted with enthusiasm to the news of the sequel series. The original characters of Claire and Raymond remain fan favorites, and their return is expected to provide emotional continuity for long-time viewers. The introduction of Coral offers a fresh perspective on the mermaid legend, allowing the story to explore new themes of heritage and identity. The series promises to honor the legacy of the 2006 film while charting its own unique course in the streaming era.