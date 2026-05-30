Aquaman's Future and a New Collectible: Sideshow's "Lord of the Deep" Statue

The article discusses the ongoing speculation about Aquaman's role in the newly rebooted DC Universe following the success of the recent films. It highlights Jason Momoa's impactful portrayal and his upcoming return as Lobo. The primary focus is on the announcement of Sideshow Collectibles' new high-end statue, Aquaman: Lord of the Deep, which offers a unique, horror-inspired redesign of the character. Details about the statue's design, scale, materials, price, and pre-order availability are provided, along with mention of other collectibles in the Mythos line.

Aquaman remains one of DC's most underrated heroes, even as the franchise enters a new era under DC Studios. Much of the renewed interest in the King of Atlantis can be traced back to Jason Momoa 's portrayal of Arthur Curry , which transformed the character from a longtime punchline into a box office powerhouse.

Following the success of 2018's Aquaman and 2023's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, fans have continued debating the hero's future amid the ongoing DC Universe reboot. While no new live-action Aquaman project has been officially announced, discussion surrounding the character has intensified thanks to Momoa's upcoming return to DC as Lobo in Supergirl (2026), fueling speculation about how Aquaman could eventually fit into the studio's long-term plans.

Further, Arthur Curry fans will want to mark their calendars for this coming November, as he is making an official return with Aquaman: Lord of the Deep, featuring a stunning new redesign thanks to Sideshow (via YouTube). Aquaman: Lord of the Deep is a brand-new collectible 1/6-scale statue from Sideshow Collectibles featuring "eldritch horror elements to tell a tale of an aging Arthur Curry whose body has melded with his watery home.

" It measures 29 inches (74 cm) tall, and is crafted from high-quality polystone materials, available to pre-order now for $775 USD via Sideshow's official storefront. Inspired by the character's comic book appearance, the fully sculpted DC statue presents an eerie guardian covered in crustaceans, fish scales, and other cold-blooded components. Distressed metallic paint on his rusted armor echoes a shipwreck long forgotten in the cold, unforgiving ravines of the ocean floor.

Aquaman wields a weathered gold trident while he marches forward, braced for battle and bearing all the scars of his past. A red squid joins him from fathoms deep, and as the hero's own green tentacles join it, man becomes myth ... becomes monster. While this is a higher-end collectible that may price out many fans of the iconic DC hero, those who are interested are definitely getting a high-quality addition to their collection.

Further, if these sorts of high-end collectibles are up your alley, the Mythos statue line from Sideshow includes several other stunning original designs of iconic characters, including several Star Wars characters and an incredible The Joker and Harley Quinn: Lawless Love statue that's currently open for waitlist orders. Subscribe to our newsletter for Aquaman collectible coverage Unlock smarter collecting: subscribe to our newsletter for deep dives, detailed looks, and buying guidance on high-end pieces like Sideshow's Aquaman: Lord of the Deep, plus curated coverage across comics collectibles to inform your next purchase.

Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. Overall, if you're looking to get your hands on an extremely unique and original rendition of Aquaman, this Lord of the Deep Mythos release will make for a stunning centerpiece in any fan's library.

Aquaman TV Show(s) Aquaman: King of Atlantis First Film Aquaman First TV Show Aquaman: King of Atlantis Cast Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Randall Park, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison Expand Collaps





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Aquaman DC Universe DC Studios Jason Momoa Sideshow Collectibles Statue Lord Of The Deep Mythos Collectible Arthur Curry Lobo Supergirl Reboot Comic Book Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A24's 'Backrooms' Set for Big Opening Weekend; 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Now StreamingA24's latest horror film, 'Backrooms', is predicted to have a massive opening weekend, potentially becoming the studio's biggest. For those seeking a family-friendly alternative, 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' is now streaming on Prime Video. Additionally, Collider offers a Marvel Personality Quiz to help fans discover their MCU hero match.

Read more »

The Dark Tower: A New Fantasy Series Poised to Dethrone The Lord of the RingsAmazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power may have had a head start, but Mike Flanagan's adaptation of Stephen King's The Dark Tower is poised to give it a run for its money. With its unique blend of western and fantasy motifs, The Dark Tower is the perfect adaptation to draw viewers in and keep them hooked.

Read more »

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum Plot Leak Confirmed by Elijah WoodThe Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is a new prequel film set to explore the backstory of Sméagol and his pursuit of the One Ring. The film, directed by Andy Serkis, is expected to arrive on December 17, 2027, and will follow Gollum in the years before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring.

Read more »

New Lord of the the Rings Board Game 'Circle of Conflict' Set for November 2026 ReleaseA new officially licensed Lord of the Rings tabletop board game titled 'Circle of Conflict' is scheduled for release on November 6, 2026. Produced by Office Dog and distributed by Asmodee, the strategic dice-based game for 2-4 players is set in the Third Age of Middle-earth during a great war between nations. Players command both The Shadow and The Free Peoples armies, aiming to either get the Fellowship to Mount Doom or fully corrupt it. The game includes iconic characters, troops from Mordor, Nazgûl hunts, and more. It is available for pre-order now for around $50 USD.

Read more »