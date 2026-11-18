A new floor lamp, outdoor smart lighting, and LED strip from Aqara support Zigbee and Thread.

A new floor lamp, outdoor smart lighting, and LED strip from Aqara support Zigbee and Thread. is a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more.

Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO. , Aqara has returned to IFA with a major lineup of smart lighting compatible with both Zigbee and Thread. One of these new devices is the Floor Lamp T1, which trades the look of a typical lamp for an LED-equipped pole attached to a base. Aqara is getting into smart lighting for the outside of your home as well.

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In addition to new permanent outdoor smart lights with individually addressable LEDs, Aqara is launching RGBIC string lights that can be customized with a range of colors for holidays, or set to warm and cool white lighting options for ambience. The company is also updating its LED light strip, which comes with the same 16 million color range as its predecessor, but adds a new chip that supports multi-zone control with 18 independent zones per 3-meter section.

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Aqara is launching a second-gen downlight as well, with 4- and 6-inch sizes that offer either RGB-CCT or just RGB. All of the lighting products Aqara revealed at IFA work with Matter-enabled platforms like Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa, SmartThings, Home Assistant, and Homey through Thread. There’s no word on pricing or availability yet. Nvidia says it does not intend to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO.

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