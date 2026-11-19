Connor Storrie's sci-fi thriller April X arrives on HBO Max on December 18, 2026, with linear TV follow-up on December 19, 2026. Details on the plot, cast, and streaming availability.

The highly anticipated science fiction thriller April X is officially scheduled to debut on the HBO Max streaming platform starting December 18, 2026. Viewers will require an active subscription to access the film during its initial digital rollout on this specific date. This release marks the official introduction of the Near Future thriller to a global audience through one of the most prominent streaming services in the industry.

Streaming Schedule And Broadcast Details

Following the digital premiere on HBO Max, the movie will also be made available on HBO Linear a day later on Saturday, December 19, 2026. This staggered release strategy ensures that both dedicated subscribers and traditional cable viewers have access to the film within a forty-eight-hour window. The distribution plan highlights the strategic importance placed on reaching diverse viewing habits across different media platforms.

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Cast And Character Dynamics

April X stars twenty-six-year-old American actor Connor Storrie as the protagonist Baxter Bax. His impressive filmography leading up to this role includes notable credits such as Riley, Joker: Folie à Deux, Peaked, Headless Horseman, and The Internet Kills. Alongside Storrie, the April X cast features Lilly Krug, Tudor Chirila, Serban Pavlu, Tourialay Akbari, and Lulian Postelnicu. This ensemble brings a diverse range of talent to the futuristic narrative, creating a complex web of character interactions.

Near-Future Sci-Fi Thriller Plot

The narrative for April X follows the story of twin siblings Baxter Bax, played by Storrie, and April, played by Lilly Krug. In this near-future sci-fi thriller, Bax survives by trafficking organs on the black market to sustain himself. April, on the other hand, possesses a rare ability where he can record vivid dreams onto physical discs. This unique mechanic drives the central conflict and mystery of the film.

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Cloning And Crime Boss Conflict

During a business deal, Bax ends up deeply indebted to a local crime boss named Klein. The story takes a dramatic turn when April disappears with her recorded dream archive. Years later, Bax discovers that his sister is dead. However, April has been cloned into multiple versions, categorized into X, Y, and Z models. This revelation adds a layer of psychological horror to the detective story.

Reception And Critical Ratings

The movie has received a 23 percent rating on the Tomatometer and a 55 percent rating on the Popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes. These metrics suggest a polarized reception among critics and audiences alike. The official summary reads: When his twin sister April goes missing, Bax searches every corner of their futuristic, post-Soviet cityscape to find her, ultimately descending into madness. This description encapsulates the intense and chaotic journey the protagonist must undertake to uncover the truth about his sibling.