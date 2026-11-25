Apricity Robotics raises Series A funding to complete FDA clearance for its Robotic Ultrasound Assistant, aiming to address the critical shortage of sonographers in U.S. healthcare.

Apricity Robotics, a Dublin-based medical technology firm, has officially closed a $16.1 million Series A funding round. JumpStart Ventures led the investment, bringing the company's total financing to $19.1 million when combined with earlier seed investments and National Science Foundation grants. This fresh capital injection marks a significant milestone in the company's effort to bring its Robotic Ultrasound Assistant to market.

The primary objective of this new funding is to finalize the hardware and software development of the Robotic Ultrasound Assistant. The company is now heavily focused on pursuing essential Food and Drug Administration clearance for commercial distribution. This regulatory approval represents the final major hurdle before the device can transition from clinical trials to broader commercial sales across the United States.

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The Robotic Ultrasound Assistant is designed to mount directly onto existing ultrasound carts provided by any major manufacturer. This strategic design choice avoids forcing health systems to replace their current imaging equipment, which represents a substantial capital expenditure. The robot physically holds and positions the ultrasound probe while a certified sonographer directs the scan and makes all clinical decisions.

This layering strategy frames the device as a technological amplifier for medical staff rather than an attempt to replace human operators. The company emphasizes that this approach significantly lowers the adoption barrier for hospitals that have already made substantial investments in third-party imaging hardware. It allows the technology to integrate into existing workflows without disrupting established vendor relationships.

The driving force behind Apricity Robotics' development strategy is a severe structural shortage of qualified sonographers in the United States. Data cited by the company indicates that U.S. ultrasound exam volume increased by 55% between 2011 and 2021. In stark contrast, the number of available sonographers grew by only 44% during that same decade, creating a widening capacity gap.

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This imbalance results in idle exam rooms, extended patient wait times, and increased operational costs for health systems. These systems are struggling to replace departing staff while simultaneously trying to manage increasing patient demand. Apricity Robotics aims to mitigate this capacity loss by enabling existing sonographers to work more efficiently and sustain longer careers.

A significant portion of the company's value proposition focuses on protecting the physical well-being of medical imaging professionals. A 2024 study referenced by the company reveals that 75.8% of sonographers have suffered from work-related musculoskeletal disorders. Performing ultrasounds requires technicians to hold a transducer against a patient's body, often at full reach, for extended periods.

This repetitive physical stress contributes to high turnover rates and chronic injury among the workforce. By automating the physical positioning of the probe, the Robotic Ultrasound Assistant reduces the physical burden on technicians. This potential reduction in strain could address both retention issues and workplace safety concerns in radiology departments.

The investment syndicate for the Series A round includes participation from funds advised by The O.H. I.O. Fund, Orlando Health Ventures, JobsOhio Ventures, and University Hospitals Ventures. These investors provide Apricity with critical access to clinical environments and reference customers. Such access is essential for medical device adoption in complex hospital systems.

University Hospitals is currently conducting the clinical evaluation of the Robotic Ultrasound Assistant in Cleveland. This partnership allows the company to gather real-world data from a major health system. Peeyush Shrivastava, principal of The O.H. I.O. Fund, highlighted the strategic value of Ohio's engineering talent and manufacturing base in supporting this medical technology advancement.

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Despite the successful funding closure, the Robotic Ultrasound Assistant remains an investigational device. It cannot be sold in the United States until regulatory approval is granted by the FDA. The current capital is explicitly earmarked to fund the regulatory submissions required to achieve this clearance.

The regulatory process typically requires clinical evidence of safety and comparable image quality. The ongoing study at University Hospitals provides a reference point for the productivity and throughput data that regulators and hospital purchasing committees will scrutinize. Andres Schuster, the system's medical director of echocardiography, has framed the study around these critical metrics.

Looking ahead, the short-term focus remains on continued clinical evaluation and the start of regulatory filing work. Commercial sales are not expected within the next six months. Over the next two years, an FDA decision and initial pilot deployments at partner systems are the plausible milestones for the company.

The company faces several risks as it moves toward commercialization. Clinical evidence must show that the device offers image quality or measurement consistency that clearly beats a skilled human hand. Additionally, hospital capital budgets are tight, and a new device category has no established reimbursement pathway or budget line.

If the concept proves out, incumbent ultrasound manufacturers could build comparable assistance features into their own platforms. This would compress Apricity's window of opportunity as a standalone add-on. The company's defense relies on speed, robust clinical data, and the neutrality of working across cart brands.

Ultimately, Apricity is monetizing a labor shortage rather than just a technology novelty. Its success will be decided by clinical evidence and reimbursement structures. The new funding provides the necessary resources to navigate these challenges and bring the robotic assistant to a market in desperate need of efficiency and workforce support.