As the season to be merry bears inexorably down, it is time to dig out our amusing Christmas jumpers. Colin Firth, whose appearance in a moose-themed sweater at Bridget Jones’s parents’ New Year’s day buffet party in the 2001 film is widely credited with launching the vogue for ugly festive sweaters, is at it again.

M&S made a diacritical mistake by placing the wrong accent over ‘après’ on one of its latest offeringsamusing Christmas jumpers. Colin Firth, whose appearance in a moose-themed sweater at Bridget Jones’s parents’ New Year’s day buffet party in the 2001 film is widely credited with launching the vogue for ugly festive sweaters, is at it again.

He is to be seen in the 2026 Arsenal Christmas film wearing a festive version of the club’s popular 1990s “bruised banana” away shirt. Traditionally, Christmas jumpers are meant to be as hideous as possible. M&S has leaned into the trend, offering a range of seasonal knits with amusing slogans, including the magnificently annoying “Don’t Get Your Tinsel in a Tangle”, alongside designs featuring graphic mountain landscapes and a worryingly unco-ordinated ski-jumper.

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Colin Firth helped spark the revival of the Christmas jumper with his appearance in Bridget Jones’s Diary What, though, for the chap who wants something a touch more sophisticated – perhaps along the urbane lines of Roger Moore as a knitwear model? Here, too, can help. How about its polyester-and-acrylic number in suave burgundy, with a single, gnomic word, “Aprés” knitted in white across its front?

Bond would surely have relished one of those during his headlong ski chase inaccent on the “e”, earning its author nul points in a French vocab test. Francophones on social media have been quick to point out the howler: “Acutely embarrassing: M&S’s ‘grave’ French error on Christmas jumper” was our headline. But M&S seems impressively unbothered, even risking a further foray into parley-voo in its response: “We’re aware of the accent faux pas.

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It was an honest mistake…” Pausing momentarily to wonder what a dishonest mistake might be, we venture cautiously into the fraught territory of orthography. It is a subject about which the French are sensitive. France entrusts the integrity of its language to the guardians of the Académie française - Getty Images Europe/Luc Castel In 2016, a row broke out over spelling reforms suggested by that guardian of the language of Racine and Molière, the Académie française.

Given that the Académie had first proposed the changes in 1990, the outrage was somewhat belated, but nonetheless fervent for that. The circumflex, the little hat that once hovered above such quintessentially Gallic words as “maitresse”, “chateau” and “fete”, was the subject of particular anguish: the hashtag #JeSuisCirconflexe went viral. In vain the French ministry of education pleaded that the change was advisory, not mandatory: there hadn’t been such a furore since the Czech orthography wars of the early 1990s.

We Anglo-Saxons are far more relaxed about diacritical marks – largely because we have very few of them, apart from a scattering of foreign terms and themaddening habit of using a diaeresis on words such as coöperate . When it comes to the mangling of English by foreigners, we tend to regard it as a joke, rather than grounds for a huff: entire websites are devoted to comic malapropisms on merch from elsewhere.

Meanwhile the decline of language teaching in the UK means that soon only a few uptight pedants will know or care about accents. Still, as a small gesture of resistance this Christmas, I plan to wear my H&M T-shirt, whose Molière-inspired logo, “Précieuse”, aces both the acute accent and the feminine ending. Sparkly