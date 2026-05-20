APRA Music Awards and Billions Awards Winners 2026

This article highlights the winners of the APRA Music Awards and the Billions Awards for 2026. Among the many accolades, Aarons, sibling duo Amy and George Sheppard, and Zaym Richards received notable achievements.

The Los Angeles-based Australian songwriter Aarons has earned two prestigious awards, including APRA's songwriting of the year, for her groundbreaking songs 'I Miss U, I'm Sorry' and 'Love Me Not.

' She collaborated with several high-profile artists, including Gracie Abrams and Rosie Thomas, to create these award-winning compositions. Meanwhile, the Sheppards, sibling duo Amy and George Sheppard, and Jay Bovino won a prestigious award for their song 'Geronimo,' which featured high-charting performances in Australia and the United States. Other notable winners include vocalist Connie Mitchell, DJ Toomp, Kanye West, Kota Banks, Taka Perry, Stuart Crichton, Sonny Fodera, Clementine Douglas, and Kygo, among others, contributing to the ever-growing Billions Awards catalog





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Awards APRA Music Awards Billions Awards Gleeful Rad Songs Songwriters Tinged With Upbeat Wins Of 2026

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