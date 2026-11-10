Apprentice Jockey Izzy Neale Dies After Race Fall at Warren

Racing NSW confirms the death of 22-year-old apprentice jockey Izzy Neale following a serious fall at Warren Racecourse, shocking the Australian equestrian community.

Apprentice jockey Izzy Neale has passed away in Dubbo Hospital following a severe accident during a weekend race meeting in central-west New South Wales. The 22-year-old rider suffered a catastrophic fall while aboard the horse Marnoo near the finish line of race six at Warren Racecourse on Sunday.

The Accident at Warren Racecourse

The incident occurred approximately 400 meters from the winning post during the sixth race at Warren Racecourse, which is located about 100 kilometers from Dubbo. Neale was competing on the horse Marnoo, trained by Kieran Hazelton, when she and another rider were unseated. Racing New South Wales confirmed that Neale was knocked unconscious during the fall and required immediate emergency extraction.

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She was airlifted to Dubbo Hospital, where her family rushed to her side. The tragic outcome was officially confirmed by Racing NSW in a joint statement released on Tuesday alongside Neale's family. The statement expressed profound sorrow and acknowledged the devastating nature of the loss for those who knew her.

Family Tribute and Organ Donation

Neale's family released a touching tribute that highlighted her lifelong dedication to the sport. They stated that she had a passion for horses that began before she could walk, which evolved into a deep love for racing as she matured. The family emphasized that Izzy would be giving others the chance of life through organ donation, offering a source of comfort amid their grief.

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They extended deep gratitude to the racing community, friends, and the medical staff who provided compassionate care. The statement also thanked Racing NSW and the NSW Jockeys Association for their support during this incredibly difficult time. The family requested that their privacy be respected as they come to terms with their loss.

Impact on the Racing Community

The news has sent shockwaves through the Australian racing industry, prompting an outpouring of support and mourning. Melbourne Cup winner Robbie Dolan commented on the harsh realities of the profession, while former jockey Melinda Turner described it as a terrible day for the industry. The incident has reminded the community of the inherent dangers faced by jockeys daily.

Neale had recently been racing at Rosehill Racecourse in Sydney for the Five Diamonds Day event. Just a day before the accident, she shared with Sky Racing that she was scheduled to settle on the purchase of her first home that week. Her promising career included 88 wins from 699 starts, including her first metropolitan victory on the horse It's A Tata in July.

Aftermath and Postponed Meetings

The consequences of the crash extended beyond the immediate tragedy. The horse Marnoo suffered a near foreleg injury and was subsequently euthanized. The other jockey involved, Diego Montes de Oca, was also transported to Dubbo Hospital with a suspected broken foot. Both riders were victims of the same incident at the central-west track.

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In response to the tragedy, a race meet scheduled for Monday at Scone Racecourse was postponed. Scone is Neale's home track in the NSW Hunter Valley, where she grew up. The decision to postpone was made following consultation with jockeys and trainers, reflecting the collective grief and desire to honor her memory within the local racing community.