Applied Materials dominates chip equipment while TSMC rules foundry manufacturing, but their valuations and risk profiles tell very different stories for 2027.

Applied Materials maintains a dominant position in materials engineering for the next generation of logic and memory chips. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing serves as the world's primary foundry for advanced semiconductors with high net margins.

requires weighing equipment leadership against foundry dominance. Applied Materials provides the specialized equipment and software needed to fabricate advanced semiconductors and displays. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing operates as a pure-play foundry, manufacturing chips for nearly every major tech giant globally. While both sit at the heart of the tech supply chain, they offer different entry points into the silicon market.

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Applied Materials sells the systems, services, and software that enable global manufacturers to build advanced chips and displays. Its materials engineering solutions are essential for creating the complex structures found in modern semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to data centers. Two major customers account for roughly 19% and 15% of its net revenue, respectively, and such customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.

In the 12 months ended Oct. 25, 2026, revenue reached nearly $34.4 billion, reflecting growth of approximately 21.4% over the previous period. The company generated net income of about $10.1 billion during this time frame. This growth highlights the rising demand for sophisticated production tools as global chipmakers race to increase their manufacturing capacity and transition to smaller, more powerful transistor designs.

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As of Applied Materials' October 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio, which compares total debt to shareholders' equity, is approximately 0.3. The current ratio, which measures a company's ability to cover short-term debts with short-term assets, sits at close to 2.3. In the fiscal year ended Oct. 25, 2026,Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing operates as the world's largest dedicated semiconductor foundry, meaning it manufactures chips for other companies rather than designing its own.

It serves hundreds of clients worldwide from its facilities in Taiwan, the United States, Japan, and Europe. This dominant position makes it a critical partner for businesses throughout theIn the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2026, revenue reached approximately $150.4 billion, which resulted in net income of close to $76.9 billion. The company saw significant revenue growth of about 36.1%, reflecting its ability to capture a massive share of the high-end chip market.

This expansion was largely driven by the surging need for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence accelerators. As of Taiwan Semi's December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio is nearly 2.5, suggesting the company maintains ample liquidity for its complex global operations. Its debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.2, indicating that total liabilities are low compared to shareholder equity. In the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2025, free cash flow was approximately $30.2 billion, calculated as cash from operations minus capital expenditures.

Applied Materials faces challenges from the cyclical nature of the equipment market and volatile global demand. The company is particularly exposed to complex geopolitical trade policies and U.S. export controls on shipments to China. These regulatory hurdles led to a $252 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Commerce in February 2026, illustrating the potential for legal and financial penalties. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing operates in a highly capital-intensive industry where it must spend billions annually to maintain its technological lead.

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While it dominates the foundry market, it faces competition from rivals such as, which are investing heavily in their own fabrication capabilities. Geopolitical tensions surrounding Taiwan also remain a persistent concern for investors evaluating the long-term stability of the supply chain. Valuation metrics include sourcing from Financial Modeling Prep and may differ from other data providers. Both Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Applied Materials reported respectable revenue growth over the past 12 months or so.

However, it's worth pointing out that Taiwan Semi has a consistently higher gross profit margin:Taiwan Semi has bested Applied Materials' stock over the past decade, but not by much. Shares of both companies have left the in the dust. Of course, past performance is no indication of future results. I've owned shares of Taiwan Semi since 2022, and it's been a solid performer in my portfolio.

I don't intend to sell anytime soon. However, just because Taiwan Semi was a good investment in 2022 doesn't mean it's a good investment. With a market cap of $1.75 trillion, it's reasonable to question how much more the company can grow, especially as the law of large numbers begins to take hold. Should you buy stock in Applied Materials right now?for investors to buy now… and Applied Materials wasn’t one of them.

The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years. Stock Advisorhas positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Applied Materials, Intel, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a