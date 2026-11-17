Since 2013, the LVMH Prize has served as an invaluable opportunity for young designers. Applications for the 14th edition are open now through April 4, 2027.

Each year in Paris, promising young designers present their work to industry legends, hoping to distinguish themselves as part of fashion’s rising new guard—and to secure a cash prize of €400,000.

Today, applications for the 14th edition of the LVMH Prize are now open. Over the length of the Prize, the event has served as an invaluable launchpad for independent designers, including two former contestants who are both set to make historic debuts. Grace Wales Bonner will present her first collection for Hermès men’s in January, 2027, and just last week, Martine Rose was confirmed for the top job at Balenciaga following Pierpaolo Piccioli’s departure.

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Meanwhile, this year’s Karl Lagerfeld prize winner, Zane Li of Lii, also snagged the top prize at the 2026 CFDA/Jury members, who this year included newbies Michael Rider of Celine and Louis Vuitton CEO Pietro Beccari, are interested in fostering designers with promising businesses.

“The jury this time around was very focused on where people produce, where they distribute, and who the final client is,” in an interview following Julie Kegel’s 2026 win. “They were interested in designers who who their are. ”from now through April 4, 2027.

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Winners of the Karl Lagerfeld Prize and Savoir-Faire Prize, will each take home €200,000, while the three winners of the LVMH Prize for Young Graduates will join the creative studios of the Group’s Houses on one-year contracts. Both the graduate winners and their schools will also receive a €10,000 allocation. Applicants must be between the ages of 18-40 and have created at least two ready-to-wear collections.

The semifinals will take place in Paris on March 3 and 4, 2027. is the Fashion News Writer at Vogue Runway. She is fascinated by style trends, industry news, shake-ups, and. Her work has appeared in SHOWstudio,