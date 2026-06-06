Appleby Horse Fair Debuts AI Facial Recognition, Dividing Travelling Community

At the 250th Appleby Horse Fair, police introduced AI facial recognition for the first time, scanning attendees against watchlists. The technology has sparked a split: some community leaders support it as a safety measure, while others condemn it as discriminatory surveillance, leading to a noticeably quieter but more heavily policed event.

The 250th annual Appleby Horse Fair in Cumbria has brought together approximately 30,000 travellers, gypsies, and spectators for the centuries-old event, which features horse trading, socializing, and traditional activities like washing horses in the River Eden.

In a significant new development, police deployed artificial intelligence-powered facial recognition technology for the first time at the fair, marking the expansion of such systems beyond London's Metropolitan Police. Cameras, mounted on police vans, scan faces in the crowd and compare them against a watchlist of individuals wanted by police or previously banned from events.

The system provides a probability match rating, requiring at least a 64 percent confidence score for police to intervene, though it never claims 100 percent accuracy. The move has sparked a profound division within the travelling community. Billy Welch, a respected 65‑year‑old gypsy spokesman and fair organizer known as the Shera Rom, publicly supports the technology, arguing that those with nothing to hide have nothing to fear.

In stark contrast, reformed ex‑prisoner Tommy Joyce, who campaigns against anti‑gypsy discrimination, accuses Welch of acting as an informant and enabling a "heinous scheme" that unfairly targets members of his own community. John Reilly of the Gypsy Traveller League echoed these concerns, stating that no community leader should collaborate with police while their people are being stopped, searched, and arrested.

Cumbria Police Commissioner David Allen warned that individuals who are wanted or known to police will be identified and may want to reconsider attending. The fair, which runs from June 4 to June 10, has seen a visibly quieter atmosphere this year, partly due to rainy weather forecasts but also likely because of the deterrent effect of the surveillance and a heavy police presence of hundreds of officers from neighboring forces operating around the clock.

On the ground, the scene includes children with ponies, young men on horse‑drawn carts, groups enjoying pints, and traditional dress, all under the watchful eye of the new AI cameras. While some see the technology as a necessary tool to prevent the fighting, drug use, and arrests that have marred past events, others view it as a discriminatory intrusion that stigmatizes an entire community.

The event, historically granted a royal charter by King James II in 1685, now stands at the center of a national debate about privacy, policing, and the balance between security and civil liberties at large public gatherings





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