Apple WWDC 2026: Siri Gets Visual Intelligence in Camera App

Apple announced a new Siri mode in the camera app at WWDC 2026, allowing users to point their iPhone at objects and receive contextual information, such as nutritional insights from food or bill splitting via Apple Cash. All processing is done on-device or via private cloud compute for privacy.

Apple WWDC This story is part of our complete Apple WWDC coverage Updated less than 6 minutes ago Apple gave Siri a major glow-up at WWDC 2026, and one of my favorite parts is how it now lives right inside your iPhone’s camera app.

With a brand new Siri mode, your camera becomes a tool for understanding the world around you, not just snapping photos of it. Let me explain how it works. How does the new camera Siri mode work? Siri now offers powerful visual intelligence features directly from the camera app with a new Siri mode in camera.

You can switch to it by swiping on the mode bar that currently lets you switch between photo, video, and other modes. Recommended Videos Once you switch to the Siri mode, just point your phone at something, tap the shutter button, and Siri sees what you see and gives you a useful response. If you want to dig deeper, you can pull down to get rich details and ask follow-up questions.

The best part for privacy nerds like me is that all these features run on Apple Foundation models using private cloud compute, so your data stays protected. Your images and conversations are also saved to the new Siri app, so you can revisit them whenever you want. What can you use it for? Siri mode suggests relevant actions in the moment based on whatever is in front of you.

Point your iPhone at a plate of food, and it will give you nutritional insights. Out grabbing a bite with friends? Point your camera at the bill, select what you ordered, and split the tab with Apple Cash right there. No more awkward math at the dinner table.

Combine this with AI features in the Photos app that let you reframe photos, remove unwanted objects, and extend your photos, and the new Siri camera upgrade seems quite interesting. It’s a small change in how you use your camera, but I think it’s going to change how often you reach for it. I cannot wait to try it out.





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