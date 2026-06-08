Apple Working on New Feature to Prevent iPhone Theft

Apple is reportedly working on a new feature for the iPhone that will help prevent theft. The feature uses the device's accelerometer to detect when the iPhone is abruptly grabbed out of a user's hands.

Apple is reportedly working on a new feature for the iPhone that will help prevent theft. The feature, which is still in the exploratory phase, uses the device's accelerometer to detect when the iPhone is abruptly grabbed out of a user's hands.

This type of crime is typically referred to as a 'snatch and grab,' and it can be particularly problematic as some of Apple's existing security mechanisms, such as Activation Lock, are less helpful if a phone is snatched while unlocked. The feature is said to be 'under active development,' which suggests it will see the light of day sooner rather than later.

However, the software would have to be impressively precise to distinguish between a 'snatch and grab' and other scenarios that might involve someone using their device normally. Apple may incorporate some guardrails to prevent the feature from activating when not needed, such as checking whether the device is on a user's home Wi-Fi network or whether the device is moving farther away from the owner's Apple Watch.

Over the past few years, Apple has slowly but surely added new features that, taken together, are designed to make the iPhone harder to steal. For example, the feature prevents a thief from immediately changing important and sensitive iPhone settings, and biometric authentication is the only way to access this type of information.

Additionally, certain actions, such as changing your Apple ID password, may require a one-hour delay. This helps prevent common scenarios in which a would-be thief attempts to change a user's Apple ID while the victim is present. Apple also adds that the one-hour delay allows time for the victim to report the device as lost or stolen.

Stolen Device Protection is turned off by default, but you can activate it by going to Settings >Face ID & Passcode, and then scrolling to the bottom where you'll find an option to toggle it on





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Apple Iphone Theft Prevention Accelerometer Stolen Device Protection

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