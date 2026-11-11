Apple Worker Eric Chen Su Charged With Murder in Fatal Cupertino Crash

Eric Chen Su faces murder charges after allegedly striking a vehicle carrying two-year-old Riley Kathryn Howard at high speed near Apple Park in California.

Eric Chen Su, an employee at Apple's headquarters in California, has been formally charged with murder following a fatal traffic collision that claimed the life of two-year-old Riley Kathryn Howard. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon near Apple Park in Cupertino, where investigators allege Su drove his Toyota Camry into a Chevy Trax carrying the toddler and her babysitter. While Su was initially arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, prosecutors upgraded the charge to murder on Tuesday, citing evidence of extreme recklessness and excessive speed.

Speedometer Evidence Supports Murder Charge

Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Rob Baker stated that forensic analysis of the suspect's vehicle revealed critical details about the crash dynamics. Investigators found that the speedometer in Eric Chen Su's Toyota Camry appeared to be frozen at 100mph when he allegedly rear-ended the family vehicle. This reading suggests a speed approximately three times the posted limit for the area, which directly influenced the decision to elevate the charges from manslaughter to murder. Baker emphasized that this data made the murder charge unquestionably appropriate given the circumstances.

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Witness Accounts Describe Fire and Rescue Efforts

The collision took place during the lunch rush hour on Friday afternoon, drawing immediate attention from bystanders who witnessed the aftermath. Sheriff's office spokesperson Brooks Jarosz reported that the impact caused the Chevy Trax to burst into flames, rendering the family car largely unrecognizable due to the severity of the damage. Witnesses told local affiliate KGO that they rushed to the burning vehicle to pull out Riley Kathryn Howard and her babysitter despite the intense heat and fire. First responders performed life-saving efforts on the child, but she later died from her injuries, confirming the tragic outcome of the event.

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Community Mourning and Fundraising Launch

The death of Riley Kathryn Howard has sparked widespread grief and support within the San Jose community and beyond. Local firefighters, including Captain Neil Valenzuela, expressed their sorrow, noting that Alaina Howard, the child's mother, was part of their County Fire family. The Santa Clara County Firefighters launched an online fundraiser to assist the family with expenses and support, asking the public to show solidarity during this unimaginable loss. Community members have flooded social media with condolences, describing the family as sweet people and praising the emergency responders for their heroic actions at the scene.

Court Proceedings and Ongoing Investigation

Eric Chen Su appeared before the Santa Clara County Criminal Court on Tuesday, where he was officially hit with the murder charge. He arrived at the hearing in a wheelchair but was otherwise uninjured from the crash, having been treated at a hospital and discharged prior to his arrest. He remains in custody and has not yet entered a plea regarding the allegations against him. His next scheduled court appearance is set for November 30, marking a significant step in the legal proceedings. Meanwhile, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation and has requested that anyone with additional information contact them directly.