Apple Watch Ultra 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Specs

Compare the Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 across durability, battery life, health sensors, and pricing to find the best high-end smartwatch.

The premium smartwatch market witnessed a significant convergence this summer with the simultaneous release of two distinct flagship devices. The Apple Watch Ultra 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 represent the pinnacle of their respective ecosystems, offering robust feature sets for fitness enthusiasts and tech users alike. Both devices emphasize high-end construction materials, advanced health monitoring capabilities, and extended battery performance, yet they diverge significantly in hardware architecture and software integration.

Durability and Material Construction

Both manufacturers have prioritized ruggedness and premium aesthetics in the physical build of these wearable devices. The Apple Watch Ultra 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 both utilize titanium bodies, providing a lightweight yet durable chassis suitable for intense physical activities. Apple offers the titanium casing in black or natural hues, while Samsung provides gray or silver options to suit different user preferences. Both brands support an extensive array of band materials and colors, allowing consumers to customize the aesthetic appeal alongside functional fitness requirements.

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For users prioritizing professional diving and extreme environments, both devices meet rigorous durability standards. The Apple Watch Ultra 4 features an IP6X dust resistance rating, allowing it to withstand dust ingress effectively. It is rated for submersion up to 100 meters and holds an EN13319 depth gauge rating, making it suitable for serious scuba diving. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 offers the same EN13319 rating and 100-meter water resistance. Additionally, Samsung incorporates an IP69K rating, which provides enhanced protection against high-pressure, high-temperature water jets, offering a slight edge in water ingress protection compared to Apple's IP6X specification.

Hardware Architecture and Display Technology

The internal hardware configurations reflect the proprietary silos of Apple and Samsung, resulting in distinct performance profiles. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is powered by the Snapdragon Wear Elite chip, which integrates with the Google Gemini AI assistant to handle advanced processing tasks. This device comes equipped with 64GB of internal storage and 2GB of memory, providing ample space for apps, music, and offline data. The physical dimensions of the Samsung device are 10.7mm thick, featuring a 1.52-inch circular Super AMOLED screen set within a rounded-off square frame. This display is fractionally larger than its predecessor while being notably thinner in depth.

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Apple's design philosophy results in a slightly larger form factor for the Watch Ultra 4, measuring 12mm in depth. The rectangular display on the Apple device measures 49mm tall and 44mm wide, approximately 1.9 inches by 1.7 inches. Apple utilizes its proprietary Retina technology on a wide-angle OLED LTPO3 screen. A critical differentiator in display performance is peak brightness; the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 reaches a maximum of 5,000 nits, significantly outperforming the Apple Watch Ultra 4, which peaks at 3,000 nits. This higher brightness cap on the Samsung device offers superior readability in direct, bright sunlight, addressing a common usability challenge for outdoor athletes and hikers.

Battery Life and Charging Efficiency

Battery management strategies differ notably between the two manufacturers, with Samsung emphasizing raw capacity and Apple focusing on optimized power states. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 houses a massive 800mAh battery. While the capacity figure is prominent, Samsung promises up to 60 hours of typical usage. The device supports fast charging capabilities, allowing users to recharge the battery to 40 percent capacity in approximately 30 minutes. This rapid charging cycle is designed to minimize downtime and ensure the device remains powered during multi-day adventures where access to a power outlet may be limited.

Apple presents a different battery narrative for the Watch Ultra 4, stating a standard battery life of up to 50 hours. However, the device offers a Low Power Mode that extends this duration to as many as 84 hours. For continuous tracking activities, the Extended Workout Mode provides 25 hours of battery life during constant GPS and heart rate monitoring. Apple also promotes efficient charging, promising up to 18 hours of additional battery life from just 15 minutes of charging. This fast-charging feature is particularly valuable for users who prefer to charge their device briefly during a morning routine or a quick shower rather than leaving it on a charger overnight.

Health Sensors and Fitness Tracking

Health monitoring remains the core value proposition for high-end smartwatches, and both devices have introduced significant sensor upgrades. The Apple Watch Ultra 4 features a new sensor system designed to improve tracking accuracy. A key enhancement is the heart rate sensor, which now takes measurements every five seconds, providing more precise data during workouts and daily activities. Apple has also introduced a new pedometer algorithm aimed at improving step-tracking accuracy. Additionally, the device integrates with the new Readiness app, which aggregates sleep scores and recent activity levels to provide a daily gauge of the wearer's physical preparedness.

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On the Android side, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 enhances the Samsung Health app with a Vitals menu. This feature provides daily readings on key biomarkers, alerting users to deviations from their personal baselines. The health monitoring suite includes daily blood pressure estimates and a Heart Health Score for cardiovascular awareness. Uniquely, the Samsung device offers antioxidant readings, although independent reviews suggest mixed effectiveness. It also features a specialized Trail Run mode that includes hydration guidance, providing actionable advice for runners in remote or challenging terrains. Both devices include critical safety features such as Emergency SOS, alert sirens, and fall detection, with Apple adding crash detection for severe impact scenarios.

Pricing and Market Positioning

The financial aspect of purchasing these devices involves comparing their respective price points against the features offered. While the source text cuts off before providing specific currency amounts, it indicates that the financial consideration is a significant factor for consumers. The Apple Watch Ultra 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 are positioned as premium products, commanding higher prices than standard smartwatch models due to their titanium construction, advanced sensors, and rugged durability. Consumers must weigh the ecosystem lock-in of iOS versus Android against the specific health and fitness features that matter most to their lifestyle.