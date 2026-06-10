Apple Watch Models Obsolete: Five Popular Models Dropped From Support

Apple has quietly dropped support for five popular Apple Watch models, leaving users without access to the latest software and new features. The affected models include the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE (2nd gen). The decision is due to the release of watchOS 27, the latest AI–centred operating system for Apple Watches.

Apple unveiled its latest software updates at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) last night – but the news will leave some tech fans disappointed. The tech giant quietly dropped support for five popular Apple Watch models, rendering these popular gadgets obsolete.

Without access to the latest software, users will be left without support if something goes wrong and won't be able to enjoy Apple's new features. To make matters even worse, some of these expensive Apple Watches were only released four years ago. These massive changes are due to the announcement of watchOS 27, the latest AI–centred operating system for Apple Watches.

This update brings the newly improved Siri AI, support for hand gesture tracking, an AI 'Workout Buddy', and a new app for perimenopause and menopause support. However, likely due to the intense demands of these new features, models featuring older chips won't be able to update to the new software. So, has your Apple Watch suddenly become obsolete





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Apple Watch Watchos 27 Obsolete Support Features Chips Software Updates

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